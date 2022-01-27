Botafogo’s new proposal pleases Elkeson, but the club does not advance because it is in transition from the SAF

The new figures presented by the Botafogo to try to hire Elkeson pleased both the player and the athlete’s staff. However, the club still cannot make it official. In the transition process for the arrival of John Textor, an investor who bought SAF from Alvinegro, the club is at a moment that prevents it from making “concrete moves” in the market.

Botafogo officials spoke with representatives of the striker last Tuesday, before the match against Boavista, for the debut of the Carioca Championship. The numbers have increased from to the first proposal, made in December.

The figures presented came close to what the player’s staff had asked before and the thing walked towards a mutual understanding. At the time of “closing the coffin”, however, Botafogo cannot do it. As it is in the transition process for the arrival of Textor, the club is in a moment of change of internal bureaucracy that ‘freezes’ it from sudden movements in the market.

The financial contribution has not yet arrived in full and the Textor team is still analyzing the documents for the definitive signature of the purchase of SAF, so Botafogo is “halfway” between the old and new management model. The thing is not going anywhere.

Botafogo maintains almost daily contact with representatives of Elkeson, but knows that there is no way to “prefer” the player. The club knows that if another team arrives and offers similar figures it will take it. Internally, there is pressure for bureaucratic movements to move forward with the speech of improving the squad for the 2022 season.

Enderson Moreira even commented on the matter at a press conference last Tuesday. The coach stated that this transition process with John Textor prevents Botafogo from signing, but that the players are already mapped. The club remains behind Elkeson.