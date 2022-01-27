Brave man fights with bear to save his attack dogs; video

On January 19th, a man named Walter Hickox, resident of Daytona Beach, Florida, USA, saved his dogs from an attack that could have had a desperate end were it not for his love and courage. Perceiving an agitated movement, he looked towards the door and saw a wild bear invading his rooms towards one of his dogs.

The bear is attacking the man. (Photo: Playback / Youtube Viralhog)

Without thinking twice, the man got in front of the bear, providing cover and an opportunity for the dogs to escape, the alternative to prevent the bear from returning was to push a sofa and block the door.

The tutor is kicking the bear out. (Photo: Playback / Youtube Viralhog)

According to information from the youtube channel Viralhog, everyone involved is doing well, including the bear. None suffered serious injuries.

See the video:

Another similar story was that of a 17-year-old girl named Hailey Morinico, who was at her home in Bradbury, 30km from Los Angeles, when she noticed a mother bear with two cubs walking along the wall in her backyard and attacking her dogs.

The dogs are barking at the bear and the cubs. (Photo: Playback / Youtube RD News)

The young woman ran to defend them and managed to knock the bear off the wall, taking shelter inside the house with her pets. The moment was captured by security cameras.

The young girl is pushing the bear. (Photo: Playback / Youtube RD News)

Check out:

But it doesn’t stop there, Kaleb Benham, a resident of California, USA, went beyond the ‘push or push’ as ​​in the above cases, this young man threw punches at a 158kg bear when he realized that his pitbull named Brudy was being dragged by the head.

Kaleb has the dog in the car. (Photo: Playback / Kaleb Benham)

Kaleb jumped on the wild animal’s neck and the blows to the eyes and head helped save the dog’s life, despite serious injuries the pit bull survived after undergoing a 3-hour surgery.

The pit bull is wearing post-surgical collar. (Photo: Playback / Kaleb Benham)

Unfortunately confrontations like these are increasingly common, as the bears have their habitats destroyed and end up moving to urban areas. This is the case with Tim Stradling, 56, who after hearing a different bark coming from his dog, decided to check it out and found him being dragged by a bear, who decided that the pet would be prey.

Tim is holding his dog on his lap while he waits for a doctor’s appointment. (Photo: Playback/Facebook Tim Stradling)

To try to save the dog, the man started screaming and uttering words in an attempt to scare the animal away, when he realized that it wouldn’t work, he went on top of the animal, which attacked him. But this attitude gave the dog time to run away and luckily the bear gave up facing the man.

The dog is at the vet after being attacked. (Photo: Playback/Facebook Tim Stradling)

So Tim managed to take the dog to the vet, who, due to the severity of the attack, had to have one of his paws amputated, but he survived and is doing as well as possible.

None of these cases are good news, but luckily everyone involved survived despite the conditions.

