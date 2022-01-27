Brazil breaks record and has the highest number of daily cases of covid-19 in the pandemic

posted on 01/26/2022 20:51 / updated on 01/26/2022 22:10



(credit: Scott Olson/AFP)

Brazil recorded more than 224,000 cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. It is the highest daily number recorded in any pandemic. The moving average reached 160,000 people infected per day, and 606 deaths were recorded this Wednesday (26/1), the highest number since October 20, 2021.

As a result, the moving average of deaths reached 369. The variation in lethality increased by 194% when comparing the situation 14 days ago. With this Wednesday’s numbers, Brazil reaches the mark of 624,507 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic and 24,553,950 cases, according to a consortium of press vehicles, which combines data from the state health secretariats.

Meanwhile, the number of people immunized with at least one dose of the vaccine against covid-19 reached 163,707,234 this Wednesday, equivalent to 76.2% of the total population. In the last 24 hours, 317,279 people received the first dose of the vaccine.

Among the more than 163 million vaccinated, 148.8 million received the second dose, which represents 69.29% of the population with complete immunization against the new coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 296,451 people received this booster dose. Adding the first and second dose vaccines applied, in addition to the third booster (554,016), Brazil administered 1,168,335 doses this Wednesday. As for vaccination.

(With information from the State Agency)



