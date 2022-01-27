Brazil breaks record for new Covid cases, with 224,567 in 24 hours













This Wednesday (26), Brazil recorded 570 deaths and 224,567 new diagnosed cases of Covid-19, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data sent by the states to the Ministry of Health and Conass (National Council). of Health Secretaries). The moving average of deaths in the last seven days is 365, and the moving average of new cases is 159,877, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country accounts for 624,413 deaths and 24,535,884 people who have already been diagnosed with the disease. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and Minas Gerais are the states with the highest number of deaths, respectively.

According to Conass, the fatality rate of the coronavirus in Brazil is 2.5%, and the mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 297.1.

THE R7 Vaccinometer shows that more than 163.8 million people received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the country, which corresponds to 76.7% of the population, with more than 149.1 million having already received the second dose or a single dose vaccine. The number of immunized with the booster dose is 43.5 million, equivalent to 20.4% of the population.

