Brazil misses an opportunity in China’s e-commerce and even açaí is sold by a Belgian company

Without making investments to make their brands better known in the ChinaThe Brazil has wasted the chance to increase exports to the Asian country by timidly exploring Chinese electronic commerce. Online sales represent about 25% of retail in the country, and move US$ 2.3 trillion a year. Despite the vast Chinese market, Brazilian brands and products still have a weak presence in the country’s digital environment.

This is the main finding of the report. “Opportunities and Challenges for Brazilian Companies in the Largest E-commerce Market in the World” published this Wednesday, 26, by Brazil-China Business Council.

The study, coordinated by the researcher Renata Thiébautidentified around 10,000 products that use the term “Brazil” on the main e-commerce platforms in China (Taobao, Tmall and Tmall Global, from the internet company alibaba). According to the survey, these products move more than 2 million units per month, totaling the equivalent of R$ 43.7 million in sales. Among them are products such as precious stones, chestnuts and walnuts, coffee, wood, shoes, food and even pets such as turtles.

The report points out, however, that these products are mostly sold by foreign companies. Powdered acai berry is sold by a company from Belgium. “Pinhão-Brasileiro” is sold by companies in the United States and from China. The coffee bean is imported and sold by Chinese brands.

“As brands from other countries end up selling products with ingredients typical of Brazil, they end up benefiting not only monetarily, but also being recognized with products with these ingredients through a better establishment of the brand in the Chinese market”, says researcher and consultant Renata Thiébaut, specializing in Chinese retail. “Brazilian brands would have the advantage of establishing themselves with ingredients and products from their country, creating a narrative that makes more sense for the Chinese consumer, because today, in China, content is very important in promoting a brand.”

Export diversification

Exports from Brazil to China rose from US$ 2 billion in 2001 to US$ 87.7 billion last year, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, and China has become Brazil’s biggest trading partner over the past 20 years. However, most of this amount (US$ 69.7 billion) is concentrated in just three products: iron ore (US$ 28.3 billion), soybeans (US$ 27.2 billion) and oil (US$ 14 billion). .2 billion).

The bet on e-commerce, therefore, would be one of the possible measures to increase the diversity of Brazilian products exported to China and also a way to sell more manufactured goods to the Asian country.

The study identifies three areas of greatest potential for Brazilian companies: food and beverages (especially organic and plant-based, which promote a healthier lifestyle), beauty and fashion products. According to the study, these are consumer segments already well explored by companies in the Brazilian market. Therefore, they can use their experience and competitiveness to gain space in China as well, exploring the fact that they are Brazilian brands.

Some obvious examples are coffee, meat and açaí, but the study also identifies opportunities for manufacturers of other goods, such as dairy products, juices, wines, cookies, sweets and snacks, as well as clothing and accessory brands and beauty.

“Chinese consumers, particularly Gen Z, are looking for niche products, which is great news for specialty brands and smaller brands. Consumers are more aware of the benefits of certain ingredients, especially in relation to beauty products and health supplements”, says Renata Thiébaut.

However, the researcher points out that, before exploring the Chinese market, it is necessary to understand how the country’s online platforms work, implement a sales strategy and get to know the country’s consumption trends in depth.

“The first step is to work on the elaboration of the Chinese market entry strategy to define the best business model, in which the marketplace to sell the products, which products to sell, and several other topics that we develop before a brand comes to China” , says.