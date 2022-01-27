Brazil records 606 deaths from covid-19 and moving average stands at 369, worst record since October 20

Brazil registered 606 new deaths through the Covid-19 this Wednesday, the 26th. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, was at 369. It is the highest number of deaths on the moving average since October 20.

On Wednesday, the number of new infections reported was 219,878, with a moving average of 161,870 – new record for the ninth day in a row. In total, the Brazil has 624,507 deaths and 24,553,950 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The globe, Extra, leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 22,036,168 people have recovered.

The state of São Paulo recorded 172 deaths from coronavirus this Wednesday. Another three states surpassed the barrier of 50 deaths: Goiás (86), Minas Gerais (62) and Rio Grande do Sul (57). On the opposite side is Tocantins, which has not recorded any deaths.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

This Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported that 224,567 new cases and 570 more deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 24,535,884 infected people and 624,413 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.