Brazil registers current account deficit of US$ 28.1 billion in 2021

× Photo: Pixabay

Brazil registered a US$28.1 billion current account deficit in 2021, according to data released recently by the central bank. The result corresponds to 1.75% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

These data are important because they show the country’s transactions abroad and indicate whether Brazil is dependent on foreign capital. With a low savings rate, the Brazilian economy has always depended on money from other nations.

These resources arrive in Brazil, basically, through exports, in-country direct investment (IDP) and speculative capital. In 2021, the IDP reached $46.4 billion.

The greater the inflow of resources from exports and direct investment, the better, as it means that investors invest in the real economy and have long-term interests. In the case of speculative capital, funds can be withdrawn for any reason, without any explanation.

Dependence on foreign money declined after the government increased the level of international reserves, which reached $362.2 billion in December.. As a result, the country has become a dollar creditor and can spend this savings to avoid large fluctuations in the currency’s price.

