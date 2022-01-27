Brazil started first against inflation, but is losing the race to the supply shock – Money Times

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) fell a little in December, compared to November, but ended the year at 10.06%, 3.75% above the target of 5.25%. This Wednesday (26), also from the IBGE, the IPCA-15, a preview of the month’s inflation, showed a 0.58% increase in January, against 0.78% in December, but above what economists had expected.

With these indicators, it is clear that the contractionary monetary policy, with seven Selic hikes since the first half of 2021 (9.25%), is not managing to flatten the inflation rate.

“Even initiating monetary tightening before the central economies, inflation data continue to exceed market expectations”, observes the macroeconomics analyst at hEDGEpoint Global Markets, Alef Dias, for whom, also, there has still not been total accommodation of the previous highs of inflation. Selic..

On the eve of a new meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), of the Central Bank (Bacen), with bets of 1.5 percentage points on raising basic interest rates, other fundamentals that should be deflationary also do not show results.

The global commodity market intelligence and risk management firm also aligns other fundamentals that should be deflationary, but are not showing results. Dias aligns the economic stagnation and the improvement of the fiscal deficit.

The supply shock of the global economy, according to him, explains part of the inflection of inflation, which also, on the exchange rate side, does not find resistance in its upward trajectory in 2022.

Alef Dias believes that the “monetary tightening started in the USA” (which on Wednesday announced a possible hike in interest rates for March), and which would have reduced the interest rate differential against Brazilian bonds, “has not generated a great impact on the real”.