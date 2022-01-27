Brazilian woman who was on flight with 211 US deportees says she and daughter were mistreated | Minas Gerais

The statement is from a woman who was deported from the United States with his wife and 5 year old daughter. she told the TV Globo what was mistreated by immigration officers for more than 10 days while waiting to be deported.
They were among the 211 Brazilians deported on the flight from Arizona, which arrived at 1:27 pm this Wednesday (26) at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the Metropolitan Region. According to the Federal Police (PF), there was on the flight 90 minors, including children under 10 years old.
‘I wanted a better life’, says woman deported from the USA – Photo: Reproduction TV Globo
Flight with more than 200 Brazilians deported from the USA, including children, arrives in MG – Photo: Reproduction TV Globo
The woman asked not to be identified in the report.
“We wanted a better life, our country is poor, it’s not possible to live”, she said, justifying her entry into the country illegally.
The family, who are from Rondônia, were arrested while crossing the border wall. “We still don’t know how we’re going to get home.”
‘They didn’t give the children medicine’
Flight with more than 200 Brazilians deported from the USA, including children, arrives in MG – Photo: Reproduction TV Globo
Geisiane Vieira, 33, her husband and two children were also deported. she told the TV Globo that the 12-year-old daughter and other children felt sick and did not receive medication. They are from Minas Gerais, but did not inform the city where they live.
“Food is bad, children felt sick and were not medicated, my daughter only had a headache, but other children had intestinal problems. They didn’t offer anything. The place where we stayed was very cold”, he said.
A woman who lives in Goiânia was deported from the United States. She was on a flight with 210 other Brazilians, including children. — Photo: Saulo Luiz / TV Globo
Federal Police investigate
this was the greater number of deportees on a single flight to Confins since 2019, according to BH Airport, the concessionaire that manages the terminal (see list at the end of this text).
The coordination of Children and Youth of the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJMG) had already informed earlier that about 100 of the deportees are children and adolescents.
Flight with more than 200 Brazilians deported from the USA, including children, arrives in MG
A team from the Federal Police, in addition to 6 commissioners from Pedro Leopoldo’s Childhood and Youth unit and 12 from Belo Horizonte, received the passengers to verify whether the children belonged to false families. All will undergo a screening to prove paternity and maternity.
If the children and adolescents did not belong to the families that arrived, the commissioners will look for the families of origin, as the case would become trafficking in minors.
The PF said that it is now investigating “how these children left Brazilian territory”, and that it will verify “the conditions to which the minors were subjected during this process”.
BH Airport provided food for passengers.
Flight with more than 200 Brazilians deported from the USA, including children, arrives in MG – Photo: Reproduction TV Globo
This is the 51st flight with deportees arriving in the country. In all, 3,831 Brazilians were expelled for trying to enter the United States illegally.
The arrival of the first flight, in 2019, marked the resumption of a measure that had not been accepted by Brazil since 2006, when the Itamaraty changed the policy for dealing with Brazilians abroad.
See below the dates and number of deportees on flights that arrived at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins:
- October 26, 2019 – flight with 50 people
- January 24, 2020 – flight with 60 people
- February 7, 2020 – flight with 100 people
- February 14, 2020 – flight with 86 people
- February 19, 2020 – flight with 17 people
- March 2, 2020 – flight with 113 people
- March 06, 2020 – flight with 55 people
- March 9, 2020 – flight with 42 people
- March 16, 2020 – flight with 64 people
- March 20, 2020 – flight with 47 people
- March 23, 2020 – flight with 38 people
- March 27, 2020 – flight with 43 people
- April 3, 2020 – flight with 37 people
- April 24, 2020 – flight with 85 people
- May 15, 2020 – flight with 80 people
- May 29, 2020 – flight with 22 people
- June 19, 2020 – flight with 39 people
- July 17, 2020 – flight with 33 people
- August 21, 2020 – flight with 52 people
- September 25, 2020 – flight with 52 people
- October 30, 2020 – flight with 51 people
- December 04, 2020 – flight with 29 people
- May 21, 2021 – flight with 30 people
- June 4, 2021 – flight with 83 people
- June 18, 2021 – flight with 99 people
- July 2, 2021 – flight with 94 people
- July 9, 2021 – flight with 110 people
- July 23, 2021 – flight with 125 people
- July 30, 2021 – flight with 125 people
- August 6, 2021 – flight with 73 people
- August 13, 2021 – flight with 130 people
- August 20, 2021 – flight with 127 people
- August 27, 2021 – flight with 100 people
- September 3, 2021 – flight with 97 people
- September 10, 2021 – flight with 130 people
- September 17, 2021 – flight with 91 people
- October 8, 2021 – First flight with 103 people.
- October 8, 2021 – Second flight with 86 people.
- October 15, 2021 – flight with 98 people.
- October 22, 2021 – flight with 45 people.
- November 5, 2021 – flight with 67 people.
- November 12, 2021 – flight with 37 people.
- November 19, 2021 – flight with 32 people.
- December 3, 2021 – flight with 50 people.
- December 17, 2021 – flight with 99 people.
- December 31, 2021 – flight with 119 people.
- January 7, 2022 – flight with 94 people.
- January 14, 2022 – flight with 98 people.
- January 21, 2022 – 1st flight with 66 people.
- January 21, 2022 – 2nd flight with 28 people.
- January 26, 2022 – flight with 211 people, 90 of which are minors.