BTG Pactual (BPAC11) buys Planner’s individual portfolio

Business

THE BTG Pactual (BPAC11) announced, this Wednesday (26), the acquisition of 100% of the portfolio of the traditional Planner Investimentos in the brokerage and investment advisory segment for individuals, as anticipated by Bloomberg Línea with a source familiar with the matter.

XP was in the running for the wallet, according to the source. The deal intensifies the dispute between the two companies for the approximately 4 million CPFs that maintain R$ 450 million in variable income investments in the country.

At the beginning of the month, XP acquired a relevant stake in the asset manager and analysis house Sunowith an eye on this market.

The strategy of BTG Pactual in these segments is to increase the number of autonomous agents. Last year, for example, EQI Investimentos exchanged XP, where it was one of the largest partner offices in its network, for BTG Pactual.

The month of January is being marked by other announcements of acquisitions in the financial sector. In addition to Suno, XP also announced the purchase of Banco Modal and also the creation of a brokerage by its partner offices BS and BRA Investimentos.

These movements take place at a time of negative projections for the stock market, with uncertainties such as the presidential race, the expected cycle of high interest rates in the US and the difficulties of the Brazilian economy to get out of the technical recession amid the new variants of covid.

This week, the Ibovespa, the main index of the B3, rehearsed a recovery, returning to the level of 110 thousand points, after a season in which it threatened to fall below the psychological barrier of 100 thousand points.

The positive behavior of commodity stocks, such as Petrobras (PETR4) and Vale (VALE3), was crucial to the recent appreciation of the Ibovespa.

Comments from Planner and BTG Pactual

In a statement, the plannerfounded in 1996, confirmed the transaction and spoke of its next steps: “After trading its portfolio of individuals to BTG Pactual, Planner Investimentos, one of the most traditional brokers in the market, accelerates its digitalization and moves towards the future, strengthening its teams in areas of activity with a greater focus on institutional investors, funds, foreign exchange, investment banking, asset management, real estate operations, trustee, structured operations, financial advisory, among others, nationally and internationally”.

“In a market that has undergone so many recent transformations, Planner is an important reference, both for institutions and for professionals in the sector. Therefore, also with the adoption of new technologies, we will continue to provide personalized services to our customers”, said Carlos Arnaldo, shareholder and main executive of Planner, in the note.

BTG Pactual also released a note, considering that the “acquisition is part of the expansion strategy of BTG Pactual digital in the investment advisory segment”.

“The acquisition of this Planner portfolio allows us to gain even more scale, with cost dilution, efficiency gains, synergy and productivity. Now, these advisors and clients of Planner Investimentos will have access to the entire technological structure and product offering of BTG Pactual”, said Marcelo Flora, partner responsible for BTG Pactual digital.

According to the statement, the announced operation does not include any CNPJ or the Planner brand, which will continue to operate normally in the institutional segment. “The decision to sell the portfolio of individuals and leave the brokerage and investment advisory business for this audience is part of Planner’s strategy to focus on other segments considered priority”, informed the BTG Pactual.

See more on Bloomberg Línea Brasil