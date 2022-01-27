BTG Pactual buys 100% of Planner’s retail portfolio

THE BTG Pactual announced this Wednesday, 26th, the acquisition of 100% of the retail portfolio of the brokerage Planner Investimentos, one of the most traditional in the financial market from Sao Paulo. The purchase price has not been revealed and is another step in the Bank to gain strength in advising on investments for individuals, an increasingly contested market, which has been registering acquisitions almost weekly.

The purchase of Planner’s portfolio was in the brokerage and investment advisory segment for individuals. “The acquisition allows us to gain even more scale, with cost dilution, efficiency gains, synergy and productivity”, says Marcelo Flora, partner responsible for BTG Pactual digital, in a statement.

The announced operation does not include any CNPJ or the Planner brand, which will continue to operate normally, now only in the institutional segment. The decision to sell the individual portfolio and exit the brokerage and investment advisory business for this audience is part of Planner’s strategy to focus on other segments considered to be priority.

According to Planner, the plans after the change are to accelerate digitalization, with a greater focus on institutional investors and on products such as funds and exchange. The company also wants to focus more on the areas of real estate operations, trustee, structured operations and financial advisory.

“After trading its portfolio of individuals to BTG Pactual, Planner Investimentos, one of the most traditional brokerages in the market, accelerates its digitalization and heads towards the future”, says Planner in a statement. This includes a reinforcement of the team, and the idea of ​​acting inside and outside the country.

“In a market that has undergone so many recent transformations, Planner is an important reference, both for institutions and for professionals in the sector”, said Carlos Arnaldo, shareholder and main executive of the brokerage, in a note. adoption of new technologies, we will continue to provide personalized services to our customers.”

The conclusion and closing of the transaction still depend on regulatory approvals, including the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the Central Bank.