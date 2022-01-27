‘Bulletproof Vest Possession’: 1st Non-Binary Person to Take Up Bishopric in the Lutheran Church

Megan Rohrer

Credit, Gareth Gooch Photography

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America made history in the United States in 2021 by nominating an openly transgender person for the first time to a bishopric — a first for a large American Christian denomination.

At 41, Megan Rohrer now leads one of the church’s 65 synods in the country, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in northern California and northern Nevada.

“It’s a bizarre and wonderful thing. If you spend your whole life not knowing if you’re even allowed to be a pastor, it’s an otherworldly thing to imagine yourself as a bishop,” Rohrer said in an interview with the radio show. newsdayfrom the BBC.

Megan Rohrer joined the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America pastors group in 2010, along with six other LGBTQ+ pastors, after the institution allowed non-celibate pastors in same-sex relationships to serve the church.

