‘Bulletproof Vest Possession’: 1st Non-Binary Person to Take Up Bishopric in the Lutheran Church

4 hours ago

Credit, Gareth Gooch Photography

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America made history in the United States in 2021 by nominating an openly transgender person for the first time to a bishopric — a first for a large American Christian denomination.

At 41, Megan Rohrer now leads one of the church’s 65 synods in the country, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in northern California and northern Nevada.

“It’s a bizarre and wonderful thing. If you spend your whole life not knowing if you’re even allowed to be a pastor, it’s an otherworldly thing to imagine yourself as a bishop,” Rohrer said in an interview with the radio show. newsdayfrom the BBC.

Megan Rohrer joined the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America pastors group in 2010, along with six other LGBTQ+ pastors, after the institution allowed non-celibate pastors in same-sex relationships to serve the church.

Megan Rohrer and his wife, Laurel, have two children and live in San Francisco, California.

A native of South Dakota, Rohrer adopts the non-binary identification (i.e., neither male nor female) and the English-language gender-neutral pronoun “they”.

Credit, The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images photo caption, Rohrer was sworn in as bishop in September

Her trajectory, she reports, was marked by trials in discovering herself as trans and also by projects for homeless people and LGBTQ+ communities.

“The amount of religious abuse that people talked about near me and around me was enough to make me study religion,” he says in a video from the American magazine Cosmopolitan, published on his personal website.

“If my election confuses you, may that confusion inspire you to notice all the other wonderful things God is planning that you may have missed,” he tweeted after election to the bishopric.

In an interview with the BBC, Megan Rohrer commented on whether her appointment was considered controversial within the congregation.

“The Lutheran church has been working hard to try to reduce gender violence, so I think my election is part of that work,” he said.

Rohrer said he “didn’t see a lot of people upset” about his election.

“When they get (upset), I usually just have a meal with them, and we find that we all love Jesus the same way, and that maybe we can all come to terms and focus on that,” he added.

Despite his conciliatory tone, Rohrer revealed he wore a bulletproof vest during his inauguration ceremony, held in September at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

Credit, The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images photo caption, ‘I hope to perhaps expand the imagination of those who could never have imagined that the lives of trans people could be fabulous and devout’

“At my inauguration I was wearing a bulletproof vest, because the climate of hate goes beyond just words, right? It’s physical and policy-based,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of people who strongly believe that only certain types of people should be welcome in churches. Here in the US, we’re used to gun violence in church spaces — it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially in a church that my 7 and 8 year olds attend.”

But Rohrer is optimistic about the six-year term ahead of him as one of the bishops of the Lutheran Church.

“I just hope to embody the faith and maybe expand the imaginations of those who could never have imagined that the lives of trans people could be fabulous and devout.”

And he emphasizes that his church is open to everyone:

“Love is greater than all nonsense, God’s love is greater, the love of the faithful is greater. And if you have not yet found a church that is capable and willing to receive you, the Lutherans will receive you. Come pray with us whenever you want.”

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America is one of the largest Christian denominations in the country, with nearly 3.3 million members.