Businesswoman from Ceará prohibits men from entering the store after cases of harassment against customers and employees | Ceará

Businesswoman and influencer from Ceará Andrea Costa decided to prevent men with disrespectful and sexist behaviors from entering a clothing and accessories store she owns in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo. “Men, if you’re not going to taste it, wait outside the store,” reads one of the signs posted in the window. Born in Fortaleza, the entrepreneur said that the measure was necessary after numerous cases of harassment against customers and employees of the place.

“They (men) entered the store, stood behind the women, when it wasn’t depreciating their bodies, it was looking at them changing clothes in the dressing room through the curtains. We have a photography studio inside the store and many men came and went just to look at the models”, says the businesswoman.

2 of 4 Several posters with the ban were fixed in the window after cases of harassment against customers and employees — Photo: Personal archive Several posters with the ban were fixed in the window after cases of harassment against customers and employees – Photo: Personal archive

The posters say that men who disparage women’s bodies, who betray their partners and flirt with the establishment’s attendants are not welcome. Andrea reveals that she has even created strategic environments inside the store so that the men accompanying their wives don’t have visual access to the studio, but they refuse to wait on site, insisting on staying close to the dressing rooms and photo studio.

“Sometimes I have to close the window, because many of them stay in the window trying to look at the models. Others humiliated their companions, complaining about the cleavage or disallowing the use of one or another piece of clothing. It’s very embarrassing for us, for customers, for my employees. It was the only way to provide security for everyone here”, he adds.

3 of 4 The messages in the store window make it clear that pets are welcome, but men should stay outside. — Photo: Personal archive The messages in the store window make it clear that pets are welcome, but men should stay outside. — Photo: Personal archive

On the other hand, the store is receptive to customers accompanied by pets. “Your pet is welcome here”, reads a poster posted in the window. According to the businesswoman, water, food and cookies are available for the pets. “We need strong actions like this to create a better and fairer society for all,” she says.

4 of 4 Andrea Costa has been working as a businesswoman in the countryside of SP for 15 years and plans to open a branch in Ceará, where she left as a child — Photo: Personal archive Andrea Costa has been working as a businesswoman in the interior of SP for 15 years and plans to open a branch in Ceará, where she left as a child — Photo: Personal archive

Working for 15 years at Mr. Luxos, an establishment in the clothing business which she owns in the city of São José dos Campos, in São Paulo, the influencer left Ceará as a child and lived in several states until settling in the interior of São Paulo.

With roots in Ceará, she says that soon she intends to open a branch in the state, which she always visits to see family members or on vacation.

“Some family members on my grandmother’s side still live in Fortaleza. In recent years it has made me want to go back to the land where I came from. in a year. We are already planning it”, he says.