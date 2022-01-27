But already? Aline Mineiro and Léo Lins end their relationship again

After confirming earlier this week that they resumed their relationship, Aline Mineiro and Léo Lins took a trip to Disney. However, the actress told Coluna LeoDias that the two had a friction in the first few days and broke up again, although they decided to continue with the tour.

Asked if she would return sooner than expected, Aline clarified: “No, there was a friction but I’m here, we’ll enjoy the trip peacefully. Everything is normal, we are here with a scheduled return to Brazil, on the 8th”.

The former farm worker from Fazenda 13 explained how the decision to end it came about and who started the end point: “We’ve been wanting to make this trip for a long time, we got a space on the agenda, less than two weeks. And, for some reasons and subjects that the two of us always talked about, we ended up arguing and because we had been arguing for a long time about various things related to our relationship, it ended up tiring us and Leo decided to end it. But let’s continue on this journey together, it’s all right now, it’s something that both of them wanted very much, I don’t think it’s cool to cancel ”, she said.

Despite the final point, Aline still made it clear that the two may talk again and decide to stay together. “We can come back tomorrow too, we can come back later. Relationship issues, right, but that’s it for now”, concluded the model.

The couple had an open relationship with women last year. However, Mineiro’s interaction with McGi inside Fazenda 13 did not please Lins much, causing the end of their relationship. The ex-couple was seen a few times and even stayed at some New Year’s Eve parties. Despite all these controversies around the relationship, Aline used her social networks to confirm that they had resumed their relationship on Monday (24/1). The two embarked together to Disney on Tuesday (25/12) and despite the end, they intend to remain there until the 8/2.

