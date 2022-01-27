Caixa raises interest rate for real estate financing

The interest rate on credit with savings resources (SBPE) to finance the purchase of real estate should rise in February, according to information made available by Caixa Econômica Federal. The lowest rate currently charged by the banking institution for real estate financing (8.3% per year) should rise to 8.7% per year, plus the TR as of February 1st. Despite this, the over-the-counter rate should remain at 8.99% per year.

The change made by Caixa ends up bringing the bank closer to financing rates offered by other private sector banking institutions. The interest rate charged by Santander starts at 9.9% per year, at Bradesco it is 9.5% and at Itaú it is 9.1%, always plus TR.

In a note, Caixa Econômica Federal reported that the change is an adjustment in the conditions for the application of gearboxes. In addition, the banking institution declared that even with the change, Caixa should continue to have the best interest rates on the market.

Historical result of real estate financing

THE Federal Savings Bank is the banking institution most sought after by Brazilians in the real estate credit sector, with a market share of 66.3%. According to the bank, in 2021 the housing loan portfolio Caixa’s volume exceeded BRL 550 billion, with an 8% growth compared to 2020.

Caixa also reported that in 2021 more than R$ 140 billion were contracted throughout the year, which is the highest amount in the bank’s history. This number represents a growth of more than 21% compared to the previous year and 56.1% compared to 2019. When compared to the year 2018, there was an increase of 74.5%.

Furthermore, in contracts with savings resources (SBPE) Caixa’s accumulated share in 2021 was more than 40%. The institution reported that these amounts totaled more than BRL 82.8 billion, an increase of 54.1% compared to 2020. For the civil construction sector, BRL 31.3 billion in credit was granted to construction companies, indicating a growth of 27.1% compared to 2020 and 51.3% compared to 2019

Of the total amount of real estate financing, R$ 57.8 billion were contracted through the Green and Yellow House. This amount represents 99.99% of the resources allocated to the housing program.

Some advantages offered by Caixa

Caixa customers who have paid off a housing loan can request the Property Discharge Term through the BOX housing. The novelty introduced at the beginning of the year by the banking institution should make life easier for Brazilians, as it is possible to receive the document quickly and easily by email.

The process of requesting the Property Release Term, granted to customers who have paid off a real estate financing, is quite simple, not being necessary to notarize or send a copy of the power of attorney. The signature is made by Caixa using ICP-Brasil digital certification.