Caixa releases two rounds of PIS/Pasep 2022 withdrawals; see if you are entitled

Caixa Econômica Federal released two separate withdrawals from the PIS/Pasep to workers in 2022. One is the salary bonus paid annually to employees of private and public companies, respectively, and the other is the PIS/Pasep Fund, which workers can only withdraw once in a lifetime.

>> Where to consult the PIS/Pasep 2022? Is it possible to find out if I am entitled to the salary bonus over the phone? take your doubts

>> Who worked in 2021 is entitled to PIS/Pasep 2022? Ask your questions about the salary bonus paid from February

>> PIS not enabled in the Digital Work Card: find out what may have happened and how to solve the problem

>> My PIS is not enabled in the Digital Work Card, now what? Learn how to solve problem

While PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in private companies, Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to employees of public companies.

Salary allowance payments for the 2020 base year will start to be made from February [calendário completo pode ser consultado abaixo]. But what is the difference between the allowance and the PIS/Pasep Fund?

>> PIS/Pasep 2022: Workers can now consult extract; see how to do it and latest news about the salary bonus

salary allowance



Granted by the Federal Government, the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a worker’s right. Through it, employees who meet the necessary requirements can withdraw up to a minimum wage.

Thus, those who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year are entitled to receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Who earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average

It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

>> PIS 2020/2021 will be brought forward? Understand and see PIS/Pasep 2022 payment schedule and table

>> Mirror of PIS: What is it? How to take off? where to ask? Can you remove the PIS mirror over the internet? know more

>> Gov.br Pis Pasep: see how to consult, if you are entitled and when you receive salary allowance

>> PIS/Pasep 2022 list is released; check PIS table, telephone number for consultation and latest news

>> PIS 2022 table, updated PIS 2022 calendar and how to enter portal.govbr PIS

>> Telephone for PIS consultation and how to enable PIS in the Digital Work Card? take your doubts

See the Pis/Pasep 2022 calendar and learn all about the salary allowance

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector



BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

0 – 1 February 15th December 29

2 – 3 February 17th December 29

4 February 22 December 29

5 February, 24 December 29

6 March, 15 December 29

7 March 17 December 29

8 March 22 December 29

9 March 24 December 29







PIS/Pasep salary bonus payment table



The amounts of the salary allowance vary according to the number of months worked. Calculate how much you will receive:

1 month of work: R$ 100;

2 months of work: R$ 200;

3 months of work: R$ 300;

4 months of work: R$ 400;

5 months of work: R$ 500;

6 months of work: R$ 600;

7 months of work: R$ 700;

8 months of work: R$ 800;

9 months of work: R$ 900;

10 months of work: R$ 1000;

11 months of work: R$ 1,100;

12 months of work: R$ 1,200.

PIS/Pasep Fund

The shares in the PIS/Pasep Fund, in turn, are already released for withdrawal. About 10 million workers can withdraw the amount that reaches R$ 23 billion.

Despite being different, many people confuse the PIS/Pasep salary bonus with the PIS/Pasep Fund.

This is because while the salary bonus is paid annually, the PIS/Pasep quotas are paid once in a lifetime. They are intended for workers who had a formal contract between 1971 and October 1988.

In the latter, in the event of the worker’s death, the heirs can carry out the withdrawal. To find out if you are entitled to the PIS/Pasep Fund, it is necessary to contact Caixa Econômica Federal or Banco do Brasil.