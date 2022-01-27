Can Too Much Vitamins Hurt You? Check out!

The population was on alert after the pandemic and began to look for some methods to prevent diseases, strengthening the immune system. However, in this article you will see that, among the measures taken, the use of vitamin supplements sold in pharmacies had its use increased by the population believing that it would be good for health. However, this caused several problems for the organism. See more!

It is known that nothing in excess is good. So, the exaggeration in the consumption of vitamin supplements, most of the time, can cause serious damage to the body, despite vitamins being extremely important nutrients for our body.

Thus, according to Ana Paula Michelin, coordinator of the Pharmacy course at Unopar, the consumption of vitamins should only be done by people who do not have their ideal amount in the body. In addition, she claims that while vitamins and supplements are welcome, using them unnecessarily will not provide health benefits.

Too much is bad

When consumed in excess, most vitamins are naturally eliminated by the body. However, there are some, such as A, D, K and E, that end up accumulating in our body and can cause several sequels.

Excess vitamin D, for example, can cause kidney stones, loss of kidney function and, in the elderly, some mental confusion. In addition, other symptoms such as loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, weakness, nervousness and high blood pressure occur a lot in this case.

Even vitamins, such as C and B complex, which are expelled in the urine, can generate some intoxication if they are used in an exacerbated way. In addition, in worse situations, these vitamins can end up causing an overload on the kidneys when filtering the excess of these substances.

Medical care and good nutrition

It is known that self-medication is not good for health. So, if you believe that your body lacks some nutrient, the best thing to do is to see a doctor. With this, for Michelin, follow-up with the responsible professional is crucial, and it is also interesting to monitor, through laboratory tests, if the supplementation has reached its goal.

If there is a vitamin deficiency, supplemental intake is often necessary. However, the most effective way to avoid this lack of nutrients is to maintain a healthy diet, consuming vegetables, proteins, fruits and good fats.

Remembering that replacement by vitamin supplements is only recommended in specific cases. For example, people who have dietary restrictions, who do not consume a specific type of food or who have a restrictive diet. Even so, there are diseases that impair the absorption of nutrients, or that have a picture of malnutrition.

Learn more about vitamins

Vitamins are indispensable as they participate in the regulation of many vital processes in our body. In addition, there are blood tests that measure the amount of vitamins in the body and help the doctor determine, if necessary, the right dose of supplements that will normalize this.

However, it is known that most vitamins are obtained through a balanced diet. Therefore, it is crucial that your daily nutrition contains vegetables, meats, eggs, milk and fruits, for example. Finally, understand that lack can be harmful, but so can excess.

