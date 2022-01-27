Capcom posts record profits for the ninth consecutive year • Eurogamer.pt

Catalog and recent releases help the company to grow.

Capcom has informed investors and analysts that, for the ninth year in a row, it has achieved record profits.

Between April 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, the company recorded its best nine months of any fiscal year and is now close to achieving nine straight years of growth.

Resident Evil Village sales, which are close to 6 million units, along with Monster Hunter Stories 2 sales, which are close to 1.5 million units sold, were featured as two highlights.

However, the Monster Hunter and Resident Evil catalog represent 70% of the games sold by Capcom in these 9 months and for the sixth consecutive year, the company has sold more than 1 million units of RE7, which has already surpassed 10 million units sold.

For the near future, Capcom hopes to strengthen its studios to work on more games and promises Street Fighter news to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series.

