Car that turns into a plane receives certification to fly in Slovakia – News

The AirCar, a new model of flying car with space for two people, received this week an important document that could make its mass production possible in the near future: the certificate of airworthiness issued by the Transport Agency of Slovakia, the country where it is being developed.

According to the website of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), airworthiness is the “condition in which an aircraft is in accordance with its design approved by the competent authority and in conditions of safe operation”. In other words, the car that becomes an airplane is free to fly.





To obtain the certificate, the prototype developed by the Slovak company Klein Vision completed more than 70 hours of flight tests under conditions compatible with those required by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and performed more than 200 takeoffs and landings. , maneuvers of various types and stability tests.

“AirCar certification opens the door to the mass production of very efficient flying cars. It is the final and official confirmation that our ability to travel medium distances will change forever,” said the company’s founder, inventor, development leader. and AirCar test pilot Stefan Klein.





According to a statement from Klein Vision, the prototype approved by Slovakia weighs 1 ton and uses a BMW 1.6 engine. However, to be mass produced and sold, as the creators plan, it will use a special flight engine that is being developed by the South African company Adept Airmotive and must be certified within 12 months.

“We have carefully monitored all stages of AirCar’s development since its inception in 2017. Our highest priority is transportation safety. AirCar defines a new category of sports car and reliable aircraft. Certification has been a challenging and fascinating process,” he said. René Molnár, director of the civil aviation division of the Slovak Transport Agency.



