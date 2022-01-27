For those who want to buy their own home, the news is not good. In short, Caixa is warning real estate agents that its interest rate on credit with savings resources (SBPE) to finance the purchase of real estate will increase in February. Below, check out the details.

Cash will raise interest on real estate financing; understand

In short, the lowest rate, which is charged to customers who have a relationship with the bank, will increase from 8.3% to 8.7% annually. Added to this, there is the charge of the TR. The increase should take effect from February 1st. The over-the-counter rate will remain at 8.99% per year.

With the change, Caixa will start charging a rate close to that of its competitors. Santander, for example, had a rate starting at 9.99% per year, while Bradesco 9.5%, and Itaú 9.1% + TR.

This decision comes days after Caixa’s chief executive, Pedro Guimarães, estimated a 10% increase in loan releases for the purchase of real estate in 2022. In short, he justified that there are lower interest rates than most of competitors.

Finally, Caixa released a note in which it states that there will be a “adequacy of the conditions for the application of gearboxes… Depending on the customer’s relationship with the bank” is that “will continue to have the best interest rates on the market”.

Image: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com