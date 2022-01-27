Celebrities commented on Paulo Vieira’s debut at BBB

Paulo Vieira’s name was among the most talked about topics on Twitter tonight, after his debut in the “Big Therapy” segment on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Several celebrities and personalities reacted to the news on the social network.

In the attraction, the comedian had a “therapy session” with Luciano, the first eliminated from the edition, in addition to making fun of the brothers and the program itself. “Stop loving each other, prayer business. You won’t flop my ‘BBB’! I’ll fix this program!”, he joked.

Neither the other realities escaped the jokes of Paulo, who said that reality is a “toboggan only downhill” and that “Big Brother is up there”, signaling that there are others ahead: one in the “rural area”, the “Power Couple”, a “for the ex”.

After the broadcast of the painting, several celebrities commented on Paulo’s performance. “What a sensational picture, you did it very well, Paulo Vieira”, said Wesley Safadão.

“Loving Paulo with Luciano! I loved this painting!”, published Giovanna Lancellotti. “His genius is millions”, commented former BBB Gabriela Hebling. Check out:

What a sensational picture, well done dms Paulo Vieira #BBB22 — Wesley Safadão (@WesleySafadao) January 27, 2022

Hahahahahaha loving Paulo with Luciano!! I loved this frame!! — Giovanna Lancellotti (@GiLancellotti) January 27, 2022