Celebrity dies at 65 and family confirms devastating news: “Suicide”

The day dawned gray and lifeless for drawing lovers this Wednesday (26). That’s because, the death of the famous actor and voice actor of Snoopy, Peter Robbins was released. Although it is hard to believe, the former child actor responsible for the voice of Charlie Brown, passed away last week, at the age of 65, however, everything has only been confirmed by the family now.

Robbins’ family told Fox News that the cause of death was suicide, which took fans even more by surprise.

For those who don’t know, the famous was born in 1956 and started working in 1963 on shows like “The Donna Reed Show” and “Os Monstros”. However, Peter Robbins became best known for voicing Charlie Brown in the 1965 animated “Charlie Brown’s Christmas”.

The famous former child actor had bipolar disorder and faced a daily struggle. In 2015, he was sentenced to five years in prison for making threats to a trailer park manager and San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore. Though it’s an understatement, he also spent time in rehab for addiction issues.

In 2019, when he got out of prison, he talked to Fox, and even talked about his mental health problems. “I would recommend anyone who has bipolar disorder to take this seriously, because your life can change in a month, as I did. I got out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I’m much more humble, grateful and grateful to have lived the experience,” said Snoopy’s voice actor.