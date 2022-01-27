Celina fucks Guilherme’s wedding for good; understand · TV news

Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) will sour Guilherme’s (Mateus Solano) marriage in As More Life, Better!. The veteran will be tasked by the doctor to take a wiretap from Rose’s (Bárbara Colen) bag, but will let the daughter-in-law find the device. The former model will find out in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera that her husband was spying on her and will put an end to the union.

After reconciling with the woman, Guilherme will want to get rid of any evidence of his investigation. The jealous one knows that Rose dated Neném (Vladimir Britcha) in the past and was sure that she was having an affair with the athlete.

This Wednesday (26th), the doctor will ask Celina: “I just need you to go into my room, go into Rose’s bag and remove the wire from there. I don’t want anything else to interfere with my marriage.”

The psychoanalyst will grant the heir’s wish and go to the daughter-in-law’s room. She, however, will change her mind: “Rose will find this wire. And it will be the end of her marriage to my son! I’m sure Gui will still thank me!”, will justify the poisonous mother-in-law.

The veteran’s strategy will work. Later, the character played by Bárbara Colen will find the device: “But what is this doing in my bag? There’s a chip here. What device is this? It looks like a type of wiretapping. Someone is watching me!”, the woman concludes. , scared.

In the next chapters of the plot, Celina will still make Rose catch a conversation between Guilherme and Nunes (Cridemar Aquino). The delegate was responsible for having watched the surgeon’s wife for a few days at the doctor’s request.

Nervous, the former model will be sure that her husband is behind the wiretapping and will start the divorce process. She will say that she can no longer look him in the face after her discovery.

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The telenovela is on the air until May. Afterwards, the network will premiere Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starred by Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what’s going to happen in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor! and other novels.