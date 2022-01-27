Check the results of Lotofácil 2432 and Lotomania 2267 this Wednesday (26/1)

posted on 01/26/2022 20:09 / updated on 01/26/2022 21:02



On Wednesday night (26/1), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5764 contests; Lotofácil’s 2432; the 2267 from Lotomania and the 200 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.





Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 28-30-63-70-76.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 200 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 6

Column 2: 8

Column 3: 3

Column 4: 5

Column 5: 9

Column 6: 8

Column 7: 1

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 1.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 03-10-11-27-30-45-46-49-52-54-62-64-67-72-75-77-83-85-89-91.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 3.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-15-19-20-21-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

