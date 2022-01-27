Chemical pollution has crossed the line, warn scientists

Scientists are worried. For them the world has passed the safe limits of chemical pollution that now threatens global stability. As if the brutal pollution by plastics were not enough, according to experts, the danger of more than 350,000 synthetic chemicals, including pesticides, industrial compounds and antibiotics in the ecosystems of planet Earth. Patricia Villarrubia-Gómez, PhD student and research assistant at the Stockholm Resilience Center (SRC), who was part of the study team, stated that “There has been a fifty-fold increase in chemical production since 1950 and this is expected to triple again by the time 2050”. Chemical pollution has crossed the line, warn scientists.

The study

The study Outside the Safe Operating Space of the Planetary Boundary for Novel Entities fhi published in the magazine Environmental Science & Technology. The paper maintains that ‘the safe operating space of the planetary boundary of new chemical structures has been exceeded, as production and annual releases increase at a rate that exceeds global assessment and monitoring capacity’.

‘We reviewed the relevant scientific literature to quantify the threshold for new substances and highlighted plastic pollution as a particular aspect of high concern’.

‘We conclude that humanity is currently operating out of bounds based on the weight of evidence for several of the control variables.’

The repercussion was immense. the english newspaper The Guardian wrote that ‘Chemical pollution threatens Earth’s systems by damaging the biological and physical processes that sustain life. For example, pesticides kill many non-target insects, which are critical to all ecosystems and therefore to the provision of clean air, water and food’.

Brazil, either because we have one of the most vigorous agribusiness in the world, is often criticized for allegedly using more pesticides than it should. This is a polemic between agribusiness, on the one hand; part of the academy, environmentalists, and health doctors on the other.

And it’s not just. The new regulatory framework for the sector was born contested when it was approved in July 2019. In the same week of its approval, “the federal government published in the Official Gazette the release of over 51 types of pesticides.

But controversy is not our focus. Just to contextualize, we draw attention to the fact that Brazil is one of the world’s largest consumers of pesticides. Point. This is indisputable. And the federal government releases others at unrecommended speeds, at the very least.

The unprecedented phenomenon of overpopulation

For those who want to take sides in the pesticide controversy, first it would be opportune to remember that we are experiencing the phenomenon, unique in the Earth’s 4.5 billion-year history, of overpopulation. We are almost 8 billion, it is unprecedented; and we could reach 10 billion by the end of the century! To make matters worse, our consumption habits (for the privileged who can) are highly incorrect and unsustainable. In short, our footprint far exceeds the planet’s capacity. About this no one doubts.

We commented on pesticides not as a provocation, but because the product was mentioned in the study. If we want to move to the other side of the world, let’s remember the Fukushima accident 2011, which still hasn’t stopped leaking chemicals into the Pacific, and whose problems are still far from over.

But the correct word for the case we are focusing on today, the excess of chemical elements in the biosphere, is “overpopulation.”

Sarah Cornell, associate professor and principal investigator at SRC, said: “People have long known that chemical pollution is a bad thing. But they haven’t thought about it on a global level. This work brings chemical pollution, especially plastics, into the story of how people are changing the planet.”

the planetary limits

THE euronews.com says, ‘Earth has remained remarkably stable since the dawn of civilization 10,000 years ago. In 2009, experts outlined nine limits that would keep us within the parameters of this ‘stationary state’. They include greenhouse gas emissions, forests, biodiversity, fresh water and the ozone layer’.

‘Although we have already estimated the limits for global warming or CO2 levels, scientists have not analyzed chemical pollution. The wide range of different polluting sources means that, so far, experts have not been able to come to a conclusion about the state of this particular boundary.’

There are around 350,000 different types of manufactured chemicals – or “new entities” as they are known – on the global market. They include:

pesticides

industrial chemicals

antibiotics

Plastic

These are created by human activity with mostly unknown effects on Earth’s ecosystems.

THE euronews.com, aware of overpopulation, says of the waste we leave on the planet: ‘Production of this widespread form of waste is only set to increase, despite efforts in many countries to reduce the use of plastics’.

The COP 26 fiasco on the plastic issue

the matter of euronews it is very well done. She recalls that ‘Despite many overlapping issues, experts pointed out that plastic was mentioned in the Glasgow Declaration made at COP26′.

And it’s true, although we all know the harm of excess plastic. There is no place on the planet, in the deepest place, the Mariana Trench where excess plastic and radiation were found; to the highest, the peak of Everest, which is not polluted, ‘resentful’, by our action.

We take the opportunity to remind you that ‘the largest and most powerful city in Latin America’, São Paulo, has in the Greater ABC region the polluting and unsustainable Capuava Petrochemical Complex, a successor to the former ‘Death Valey’ (Cubatan in the 1980s).

Dr. Maria Ângela Zacarelli works there, warning alone that the pollution of Capuava causes mental retardation in some children, and makes the proliferation of Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, an incurable disease that, if left untreated, leads to coma and death.

Despite years of warning the most that happened, beyond the silence ‘deafening‘ from opinion makers, and even from many environmentalists, were a few fines from CETESB. Just it.

Since 1950 a 50-fold increase

“There has been a fifty-fold increase in chemical production since 1950 and this is expected to triple again by 2050,” said Patricia Villarrubia-Gómez, PhD student and research assistant at the Stockholm Resilience Center (SRC). He added: “The pace that societies are producing and releasing new chemicals into the environment is not consistent with remaining in a safe operating space for humanity.”

For the reader to have an idea, a group of Mediterranean dolphins, studied by researchers from the Superior Council for Scientific Investigations (CSIC), from Spain, was contaminated by organophosphates (organic compound consisting of organic phosphorus phosphates and widely used as a fertilizer or pesticide) that were found in the fat, muscle, liver and brain of animals, reaching concentrations of up to 25 micrograms per gram of fat.

And this was not the only group of wild animals ever chemically intoxicated.

The danger of CFCs

Some threats have been addressed to a greater extent, the scientists said, such as CFC chemicals that deplete the ozone layer (MSF Note: the ozone hole set a record size in 2020 in the Arctic) and its protection against harmful ultraviolet rays.

Still, determining whether chemical pollution has crossed a planetary boundary is complex because there is no pre-human baseline, unlike the climate crisis and pre-industrial CO2 level. two In the atmosphere.

There are also a large number of chemical compounds registered for use – around 350,000 – and only a small fraction of them have been evaluated for safety.

Thus, the research used a combination of measures to estimate the situation. This includes the rate of production of chemicals, which is increasing rapidly, and their release into the environment, which is happening much faster than the ability of authorities to trace or investigate impacts.

Extraction and leakage of fossil fuels

The known negative effects of some chemicals, from extracting fossil fuels to produce them to leaking them into the environment, were also part of the work. Scientists acknowledged that data were limited in many areas, but said the weight of evidence pointed to a breach of the planetary boundary.

“There is evidence that things are pointing in the wrong direction every step of the way,” said Professor Bethanie Carney Almroth of the University of Gothenburg, who was part of the team.

More plastic than the mass of all mammals

Bethanie Carney Almroth said more: “For example, the total mass of plastics now exceeds the total mass of all living mammals. That to me is a pretty clear indication that we’ve crossed a threshold. We are in trouble, but there are things we can do to reverse some of that.”

For Villarubia-Gómez, “Changing to a circular economy it’s really important. That means changing materials and products so they can be reused, not wasted.”

stronger regulation

The researchers said stronger regulation and, in the future, a fixed limit on the production and release of chemicals is needed, in the same way that carbon targets aim to end greenhouse gas emissions.

The five limits already crossed by earthlings

The planetary limit on chemical pollution is the fifth of nine that scientists say has already been crossed. the others are the global warming, which in Brazil is not taken seriously; The habitat destruction wild, the decline of biodiversity and excessive nitrogen and phosphorus pollution.

Still about chemical pollution, it sounds incredible, but it’s true. The nuclear tests produced in the Cold War left consequences in all the seas of the planet. Even on our coast.

We take the opportunity to clarify that our multiple articles on the ills of our generation, the immense and serious problems we cause to the planet, have no other objective than to sensitize public opinion. If every scholar reflects on the question once a month, we will have made an immense contribution. Future generations deserve our discernment. More out of ethics than compassion.

