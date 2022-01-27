Chevrolet Cruze RS and Midnight arrive in the domestic market

The Chevrolet Cruze wins two new versions in the domestic market, being them RS for Cruze Sport6 ​​and Midnight for Cruze.

With these changes in the look, especially of the medium hatch, seen a few years ago in the US, the model seeks to remain in the market.

The Cruze RS arrives with black window frames, mirrors and grille, as well as a black Chevrolet logo. The roof, as well as the rear spoiler, also receive the black color.

With the RS logo in red, the sporty Cruze Sport6 ​​gained a new calibration of springs and dampers, to have a firmer ride.

The 17-inch alloy wheels are now new and have an interesting design. The Cruze Midnight is associated with GM’s midsize sedan, bringing black details.

However, in addition to the Black Gold Black color, the Cruze Midnight also has the colors Satin Gray and Eclipse Blue.

Contrasting with chrome, the Cruze Midnight features the same wheels as the Cruze RS, with a fully darkened interior and leather seats.

The Cruze RS, like the Cruze Midnight, comes standard with automatic air conditioning, power steering, MyLink multimedia with wireless projection for Android Auto and CarPlay, OnStar, 4G connection with Wi-Fi, reversing camera, MyChevrolet app, departure by button with key presence, among others.

Mechanically, the engine remains the same Ecotec 1.4 Turbo with 150 horsepower on gasoline and 153 horsepower on ethanol, delivering 24.0 kgfm in the first and 24.5 kgfm in the second, both with a six-speed automatic transmission.

According to GM, engine and gearbox were recalibrated to be smarter to meet the new proposal. Chevrolet did not reveal prices or when the cars arrive at dealers.

Manufactured in Rosario, northern Argentina, the Chevrolet Cruze reinforces its range with more sportiness, in a segment that is shrinking fast.

Chevrolet Cruze RS and Cruze Midnight – Photo Gallery