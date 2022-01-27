Chevrolet reveals new Cruze models: RS and Midnight

Chevrolet revealed, on Wednesday (26), two new models that will be part of the brand’s lineup in Brazil: the Cruze RS (hatch) and Midnight (sedan).

The Cruze RS has a contrasting color, with a black roof that goes all the way to the rear spoiler, tinted door windows and above the waistline. The model’s rear view mirror is also black.

The Cruze Midnight, in turn, in addition to the darkened version, will have Satin Gray and Eclipse Blue options. The finishes are in black and chrome, highlighting the wheels and handles.

More details of the versions will be revealed soon by Chevrolet.

Watch the promotional video below:

