Chico Buarque says he will no longer sing ‘With sugar with affection’ | Music

Chico Buarque will no longer sing “With sugar with affection” at his shows. The song, in fact, had been out of the repertoire for some time.

Chico’s statement was given in the third chapter of the documentary series “O Canto Livre de Nara Leão”, directed by Renato Terra and available on Globoplay.

“With sugar with affection” is the result of a request that Nara herself made to the singer-songwriter.

“She said, ‘I now want a song for a suffering woman’. And she gave examples of songs by Assis Valente, Ary Barroso, those old-time sambas, where husbands went out to party and women stayed at home suffering, like ‘Amélia’ , that thing. She ordered it and I made it”, explains Chico.

“I liked doing it, we didn’t have that problem. It’s just that there are… Feminists are right, I’ll always give feminists right, but they need to understand that at that time it didn’t exist, it didn’t cross our minds that this was an oppression, that women don’t need to be treated like that”, he continues.

“They’re right. I’m not going to sing ‘With Sugar and Affection’ anymore and if Nara were here, she certainly wouldn’t.”

Following, an archival video shows Nara talking about the song.

“I really like music where the wife stays at home crying, and the husband on the street partying. You see that I sing this nonsense. I sing ‘Yellow Shirt’, I sing ‘Who changes the buttons on the shirt’. Chico made this one for me….”, he says and starts singing Chico’s song.

See below the lyrics of ‘With sugar with affection’:

With your prettiest suit

When you say don’t be late

You say you’re a worker

There’s a bar on every corner

I know someone will sit together

Of those who live by the beaches

Come the night and one more glass

I know that you are happy ma non troppo

In the box a new friend

Will beat an old samba

When the night finally tires you

Tell me not to feel

Say you’ll change your life

to please my heart

And seeing you so tired

I’ll heat up your plate soon.

I kiss your portrait