China claims to have built the world’s largest military robot

The Chinese army claims to have built the “world’s largest quadruped bionic robot”. The size of the machine has not been revealed, but judging by images posted on Twitter, the four-legged bot is more than half the height of an adult human and nearly twice its height.

According to the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the robot can transport more than 160 kg at an average speed of up to 10 km/h. Its main function is to carry heavy equipment to soldiers stationed in hard-to-reach places or remote combat areas.

China’s first domestically built “yak” robot with a load capacity of 160 kg made its debut recently. The robot can deal with all sorts of road and weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/x1SPGzn04S — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) January 14, 2022

The video posted on social media also shows that the giant bot can navigate various types of off-road terrain, including steep slopes, steps, trenches open in the ground, muddy and waterlogged roads, grasslands and even places covered in thick snow.

Thanks to 12 robust sets with independent articulation modules, the robot can move back and forth, turn, walk diagonally, run and jump without losing its balance. This improved mechanical performance facilitates access to inaccessible regions and provides a much shorter travel time.

Robot is almost the size of an adult (Image: Reproduction/Chinese Army)

The robot is also equipped with cameras and thermal sensors, which identify the environment around it, so that it can move more easily on any type of terrain, regardless of the speed employed or the amount of load it carries on its back.

Apparently, the Chinese army intends to use it to bring supplies, ammunition and food to troops camped in hostile environments, such as plateaus, mountains, deserts and forests where conventional and even military vehicles cannot reach.

According to a press release, the quadruped robot can also be adapted to operate in armed reconnaissance missions, functioning as a kind of autonomous drone that acts on the ground and can attack when it feels threatened by enemy forces on the battlefield.

Giant robot can be equipped with weapons to perform combat and reconnaissance missions (Image: Reproduction / Chinese Army)

The idea is for the bot to play a vital role in high-risk combat zones, replacing some human soldiers or supply delivery teams, to reduce casualties and minimize the use of ordnance in more remote border regions.

In addition to this giant robot, China has also developed a domestic dog-sized variant called Geda. The smaller bot can basically perform the same functions as the larger version, such as transporting ammunition or performing reconnaissance missions. The main difference is in the carrying capacity, as the robotic dog only supports 40 kg of equipment.

