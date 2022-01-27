China tells US Russia’s Ukraine concerns should be taken seriously | World

China told the United States on Thursday that Russia’s security concerns over the Ukraine crisis should be taken seriously. The alert was made during a call between the heads of diplomacy of the two world powers.
In the conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the US should “stop interfering” in the Beijing Winter Olympics and “stop playing with fire” in Taiwan issue.
The call came just days before the opening ceremony of the Games, but mainly addressed the crisis in Ukraine, where the presence of more than 100,000 Russian troops on the border raises fears of a new invasion.
Russia denies having hostile intentions and justifies the mobilization of its army out of concern for its security in the face of the possible expansion of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) over the country’s area of influence.
Convoy of Russian armored vehicles on a highway in Crimea, a region of Ukraine that was invaded and annexed by Russia in 2014, photo taken on January 18, 2022. Russia gathers more than 100,000 soldiers, with tanks and other heavy weapons, near the border with the neighboring country, in what Western countries fear could be a prelude to a new invasion. — Photo: AP
“Russia’s reasonable security concerns must be taken seriously and resolved,” Wang said, according to the statement released by the Chinese government. “Regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs.”
“All parties should completely abandon the Cold War mentality and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiations”, insisted the minister.
Blinken, on the other hand, warned his Chinese counterpart of “the economic and global security risks posed by Russian aggression against Ukraine and agreed that ‘de-escalation’ and diplomacy are the responsible way to proceed,” his spokesman said. -voice, Ned Price.
Understand in the video below why Russia can invade Ukraine:
Why can Russia invade Ukraine? Understand in 3 points
The Chinese minister took advantage of the conversation to warn the US government against its stance on the Beijing Olympic Games, which has been affected by the rivalry between the two powers and accusations of human rights violations in China.
The US and other allied countries announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games, especially for the crackdown on the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region. (see video below).
US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
“The most urgent priority now is for the United States to stop interfering in the Beijing Winter Olympics,” Wang said. The minister also urged his colleague to “stop playing with fire” with Taiwan, a source of great tensions between the two powers.
Taiwan is an island less than 200 km from China that became politically independent in 1949, when Chinese nationalists fled after being defeated by the communists (who are still in power in the Asian giant).
Since then, Taiwan has had an independent government, which is recognized as a country by 15 nations – which causes great irritation in the Chinese government, which has never considered the island as an autonomous country.
China and Taiwan once had a more harmonious relationship, especially between the late 1990s and until 2016, but the Chinese government has raised its tone against the island since then and there are fears that there will be a war and it will be reincorporated into mainland China.
Map shows the location of Taiwan and China — Photo: G1