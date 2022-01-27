Chinese automaker GWM announces electric and hybrid vehicle factory in the countryside of SP | Piracicaba and Region

The Chinese Great Wall Motors (GWM) announced this Thursday (27) the production of hybrid and electric vehicles in a factory in Iracemápolis, in the interior of São Paulo. It will be the automaker’s largest operation outside China, with a production capacity of 100,000 vehicles.

With an offering of hybrid and electric models, which are still in development, the company will make its first launch later this year. The expectation is to generate 2 thousand jobs by 2025.

According to GWM, the objective is to become an export center for Latin America and help develop the Brazilian market, with electrified and intelligent technology in its products, in a modernized factory, in addition to stimulating the local industry of suppliers with the nationalization of components and to create a network of electric stations.

GWM purchased the plant from the former Mercedes-Benz premium car plant. The sale includes the 1.2 million square meters of land, with all buildings and production equipment.

The factory will undergo an initial modernization by the end of 2022, which will include digital processes in production and an intelligent assembly line.

In Brazil, GWM will launch a product line that will only have Hybrid and electric SUVs and pickups. The choice for these two segments was made to meet the desire of the Brazilian consumer, according to the automaker.

In 2021, there was a 26% growth in SUV sales and a 25% growth in the pickup truck segment, according to data from the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave).

The factory will have an intelligent production system and an installed production capacity of 100,000 vehicles per year, with an expected annual turnover of R$30 billion in 2025. The first vehicle produced in Brazil is expected to be launched in the second half of 2023.

Considered the seventh most valuable automaker in the world as of October 2021, GWM has been a leader among medium-sized SUVs in the Chinese market, the largest in the world, with the Haval H6 model, for 11 years in a row.

The company also holds the title of fourth-largest global manufacturer of midsize pickup trucks, a segment it has led in China for 24 consecutive years, where the automaker has a share of over 50%.

China’s largest 100% privately-owned automotive company, GWM will invest more than BRL 10 billion at the automaker in Brazil. There will be two investment cycles at the plant in Iracemápolis: around BRL 4 billion from 2022 to 2025 and BRL 6 billion between 2026 and 2032.

“The Brazilian market is not only the leader in Latin America, but also one of the ten largest markets where GWM starts local production outside China. Brazil is definitely our strategic pillar to make our goal for 2025 happen”, says Koma Li, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of GWM Brazil.

The company informed that it will support the Brazilian supply chain, making investments and promoting the development of the local industry. There will be a plan to produce parts, with the aim of achieving a nationalization index of 60% by 2025.

GWM Brasil also aims to support the creation of a network of charging stations with local partnerships or direct operation in the main urban centers by 2025.

Electrified vehicles with a high level of technology

GWM will offer technology with both electrified platforms (hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles), as well as smart connectivity platforms.

Vehicles with hybrid powertrain will combine sustainability and driving pleasure with configuration options ranging from 230 hp to 430 hp and 410 Nm to 762 Nm of torque.

In practice, these figures translate into acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour from 7.2 seconds to just 4.8 seconds and fuel consumption from 75 kilometers per liter to 208, in the combined use of the electric motor with the combustion engine. With the support.

According to GWM, these consumption figures are only possible because the automaker will offer in Brazil the plug-in hybrid with the longest electric range in the world, of 200 kilometers. This model is still capable of recharging 80% of its battery in just 30 minutes.

All models produced in Brazil will have connectivity features and semi-autonomous Level 2 security systems as standard, in addition to allowing the use of voice commands to control vehicle functions, such as closing windows or opening the sunroof. GWM vehicles in Brazil will also be ready to support the 5G connectivity feature.

GWM has developed the world’s first hybrid vehicle system that features Over The Air (OTA) update technology, which will bring software and firmware updates over the air to the car, not just for the multimedia, but for the entire car system. vehicle, such as engine modules and semi-autonomous driving hardware.

Ethanol as a source of hydrogen

Another technological novelty is that GWM is already starting partnerships to study the use of ethanol as a source of hydrogen generation for fuel cell vehicles.

“GWM is the first company in China that is part of the International Hydrogen Commission and has several research projects for the different applications of this gas as a propulsion element. We intend to use the unit in Brazil as a knowledge base in carrying out agreements with universities and Brazilian technology centers, aiming to develop research that, for example, includes the use of ethanol as a source of hydrogen”, comments Pedro Bentancourt, Chief Relations Officer (CRO) of GWM Brazil.

To diversify the automaker’s operations in Brazil, GWM will have three brands, one for each product line. THE haval will market only smart son-road SUVs, tank will feature luxury off-road SUVs and the poer will have smart pickups.

By 2025, in the first investment cycle, 10 models, with the first vehicle expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of this year, as imported. The first vehicle produced in Brazil will be launched in the second half of 2023.

The launch in the Brazilian market will only feature the next generation of global models, which has not yet been presented in any market in the world and is already being developed taking into account the demands of the reality of Brazilian consumers.

In a second moment, the line will come Now, an exclusively battery-powered premium brand. It will be the first 100% pure electric car brand in Brazil.

Founded in 1984, the Chinese automaker operates globally, involving more than 60 countries, 70,000 employees and has 10 research and development (R&D) centers spread across seven nations around the world. Since the beginning of the brand’s operation, more than 5 million SUVs (sports utility vehicles) and 2 million pickups have been sold.

In 2021, the company sold 1.28 million vehicles worldwide, a growth of 15.2% over the previous year. For 2025, the forecast is to reach 4 million vehicles, 85% of which are New Energy Vehicles (electrified), with an estimated turnover of US$ 95 billion.

To achieve this goal, cumulative global investment in R&D over five years will exceed US$15 billion. By 2023, the global R&D team will double from the current 15,000 to 30,000 people. Among them, the number of technicians specialized in software development will reach 10 thousand.