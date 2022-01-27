https://br.sputniknews.com/20220125/cientistas-chineses-apresentam-o-proximo-passo-da-tecnologia-de-memoria-quantica-21162737.html

Chinese scientists present the next step in quantum memory technology

Chinese scientists present the next step in quantum memory technology

Chinese scientists claim to be very close to developing a machine capable of deciphering codes, thanks to a recent advance in memory technology… 2022.01.25, Sputnik Brasil

2022-01-25T19:12-0300

2022-01-25T19:12-0300

2022-01-25T22:16-0300

science and technology

China

scientists

quantum physics

new technologies

technologies

computing

computers

quantum communication

quantum mechanics

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/1266/92/12669290_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_09148cf5a66d000daf213624e3f1b95d.jpg

Quantum computing is yet another one of those tools that could transform the world for decades to come. Currently, the most powerful quantum computers run on less than 100 qubits, which means they are limited to simple tasks of little practical value. code using considerably fewer qubits than previously thought. The discovery, if proven and reviewed by the scientific community, could be historic. Unlike existing quantum computers, which forget a calculation as soon as it’s done, this one has memory. Quantum computers can crack an encrypted message in hours, but they need tens of millions of qubits (the quantum information carried by subatomic particles) to do the job. calculation. According to scientist Zhou Zongquan, his team anticipated that the computer would still need about 10,000 qubits for the task, but, “from an engineering point of view, this is much easier to achieve.” The memory device is made of a crystal that can store qubits for an hour or so, and the idea is that it updates the quantum information as the calculation progresses. This machine would be able to handle complex calculations such as factoring large prime numbers for data decryption, using significantly fewer qubits than a computer without memory. Quantum memory technology is challenging: when the computer tries to read or write information, it triggers atoms in the memory crystal and generates a storm of background noise. memory that allows you to efficiently separate fragile qubits from atomic chaos. Zhou noted that quantum memory technology was initially developed for quantum communication rather than quantum computers. In one example he presented, Chinese scientists can send qubits a record distance of 800 km through optical fiber. But to go further, they would need quantum memory to relay the signal between locations. Scientists around the world are working on quantum memory technology. A French team estimated that, with the help of this type of memory, a quantum computer could crack a conventional encryption code in six months, using about 13,000 qubits.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20210209/china-development-1-sistema-operacional-para-computadores-quanticos-16920917.html

https://br.sputniknews.com/20210906/cientistas-chineses-development-radar-quantico-capaz-de-detectar-avioes-furtivos-17979890.html

China

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/1266/92/12669290_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_24f9174ab3f52faca2d5805ba35ff8e7.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

science and technology, china, scientists, quantum physics, new technologies, technologies, computing, computers, quantum communication, quantum mechanics, supercomputers