Chinese scientists present the next step in quantum memory technology

Chinese scientists say they are very close to developing a machine capable of deciphering codes, thanks to a recent advance in quantum memory technology.
However, a team of researchers from China unveiled the design of a new quantum computer that could break a code using considerably fewer qubits than previously thought.
February 9, 2021, 03:11
Quantum computers can crack an encrypted message in hours, but they need tens of millions of qubits (the quantum information carried by subatomic particles) to do the calculation.
According to scientist Zhou Zongquan, his team anticipated that the computer would still need around 10,000 qubits for the task, but, “from an engineering point of viewthis is much easier to achieve”.
“Our experimental results suggest that the idea works,” he said, as reported by the South China Morning Post.
The memory device is made of a crystal that can store qubits for an hour or so, and the idea is that it updates the quantum information as the calculation progresses.
This machine would be able to handle complex calculations such as factoring large prime numbers to data decryptionusing significantly fewer qubits than a computer without memory.
Quantum memory technology is challenging: when the computer tries to read or write information, it triggers atoms in the memory crystal and generates a storm of background noise.
To get around this, Zhou and his team say they have developed an innovative memory control technology that allows them to efficiently separate fragile qubits from atomic chaos.
September 6, 2021, 09:39
Zhou noted that quantum memory technology was initially developed for quantum communication rather than quantum computers.
Scientists around the world are working on quantum memory technology. A French team estimated that, with the help of this type of memory, a quantum computer could break a conventional encryption code in six months, using about 13,000 qubits.
“I believe that a code-breaking quantum computer will be developed gradually, step by step,” concluded Zhou.