Choking can be fatal; understand how it occurs and measures to avoid it – 01/26/2022

Anyone who has ever choked or seen someone with their throat stuck by a foreign body knows how desperate this situation is. In addition to provoking intense coughing, impeding speech, there is difficulty breathing which, if severe, can cause the person, in panic, to have an accident and, due to lack of oxygen, to have respiratory arrest, to pass out and even to die.

Less dramatic cases leave the memory of the fright and, eventually, discomfort and sequelae.

Among the foods that facilitate this sudden event are: farofa, fish bones, spicy or overly spiced, with seeds, in grains, liquids, candies, crunchy, but even large soft and sticky pieces (meat, bread, cheese), particularly easy to swallow before being chewed.

Pills taken without water and, when it comes to young children, breast milk, coins and toy parts are also on the list.

Have more. Talking and drinking while eating, chewing gum, bottling very hot foods or a variety of them with different textures, even more in a lying down position, leaning back or in a great hurry, contributes to what goes down the throat “miss the way”.

To make matters worse, also if for physiological or pathological reasons the entrance of the pharynx (to the back of the mouth) is very narrow and the back of the roof of the mouth (soft palate) is weakened and enlarged.

Choking could be due to illness

Children can choke on small toy pieces Image: iStock

Choking occurs due to wrong habits, aspiration or accidental swallowing (including saliva and smoke), but also due to gastrointestinal, respiratory and neurological problems, especially when very frequent.

In the first two circumstances, gastroesophageal reflux and obstructive sleep apnea syndrome stand out, points out Vitor Madeiro, gastroenterologist at the São José Memorial Hospital, in Recife.

“In both cases, it involves damage to the pharyngeal mucosa. In the case of constant gastroesophageal reflux, it comes from the abrasive effect of the gastric juice and its acidic content. In apnea, the strong vibrations of snoring, throughout sleep, cause swelling in the pharynx and breathing. it dries it out and injures it, which makes swallowing difficult and facilitates choking”, explains Madeiro, pointing out obesity, deviated septum and pharyngeal anatomical alterations as factors for apnea.

In the case of a neurological cause, a stroke (cerebrovascular accident), for example, causes mismatch of the epiglottis (structure behind the tongue that interrupts the connection between the digestive and respiratory tracts during swallowing), causing choking.

Swallowing dysfunction, often felt as difficulty swallowing, is called dysphagia, which can still be related to aging, disorders, sclerosis and mucosal diseases.

Perforations, asphyxia and pneumonia

Heimlich maneuver can be done to help someone who is choking Image: iStock

The medical acronym for choking is OVACE (foreign body airway obstruction). Something may inadvertently descend the pharynx and become wedged in narrow, membranous areas of the canal, predisposing to coughing, but still burns and perforations.

Partial choking is less critical unless a sharp body is present. Different from complete, which still prevents the passage of liquids, solids and oral secretions and causes necrosis and suffocation.

“In more extreme cases, if some quick measures are not taken to reverse the interruption of the air passage by choking, a tracheostomy is necessary, but this procedure [que consiste na abertura de um orifício na traqueia e na colocação de um pequeno tubo para a entrada de ar] must be performed by a qualified professional”, warns Marcos Moura, dentist and member of ABHA (Brazilian Halitosis Association), from Maceió.

If food residues, even a little rinse, enter the larynx, which has the function of protecting the lower airways, and even with the clearing reflex resulting from choking crossing the trachea and reaching the lungs, the result can be equally serious.

Aspiration can lead to pneumonia, bronchitis and, if recurrent, chronic respiratory disease. Gagging too much also weakens and uncoordinates the muscles used for swallowing.

Avoiding fatal outcomes

Helping a choking baby should be with pats on the back Image: iStock

Choking, most of the time, spontaneously ceases after seconds. When they don’t and they get worse, they demand prompt assistance from those present and referral to the hospital. In this case, the Heimlich maneuver is recommended, which consists of embracing the choking victim from behind, applying, with closed hands, an opposite pressure in the abdominal region known as the “mouth of the stomach”, in an energetic, sudden and repeated way, to expel the obstructive factor.

If suffocation occurs in infants, the premise of the Heimlich maneuver persists, but in an adapted form. “The infant should be placed on the belly on the caregiver’s hand, who should press the epigastrium (upper and middle region of the abdomen), forcing the foreign body out. In light choking, the child should be leaned forward and give pats”, recommends Nelson Douglas Ejzenbaum, pediatrician and neonatologist, member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In addition, as a precaution, chew slowly, do not drink, laugh or talk while eating, eat meals sitting down, cut well and fractionate food on the fork, do not swallow pills and capsules dry, treat any health problems that may be behind and beware of excess coffee, alcohol, hot food and smoking, which induce inflammation, relaxation and abnormal closing of the “valves” that we have located at the beginning and end of the alimentary canal.