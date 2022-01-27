Christian gets blessing from Santiago to separate from Barbara TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will receive the blessing of Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​to divorce Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. de Freitas) in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. “I’m releasing you,” he will shoot the rich man to his son-in-law.

In Monday’s episode (31), the patriarch of the Assunções will lose his temper when Cecília (Fernanda de Marques) throws her aunt’s low blow to the fan. Devastated with his youngest daughter and Nicole (Ana Baird), who covered up for her sister, the millionaire will go after the personal trainer to reconcile.

“I know I have no right to expect you to forgive me, but even so, I had to come here to do my part. I want you to believe that, for me, it is very hard”, begins the businessman, who will assure a punishment for the heiresses: “You came to tell me about this, about the fact that I spoil the two of them too much, but from now on my attitude will be different”.

Punishment will come by cutting the money, according to the rich man. “I’m going to be assertive, sin by excess: no more allowance, no more pampering, no more. The only adult daughter I have is Rebeca [Andrea Beltrão]”, will emphasize Santiago.

Blessing against Barbara

In the sequence, the millionaire will go after his son-in-law to support him in the separation of the heiress. “What I mean, my son, is that I’m releasing you: Barbara doesn’t deserve to be married to a boy like you. And you don’t deserve that either”, he will affirm to the usurper.

“A little while ago, she appropriated someone else’s work, anyway. And that destroys me. Maybe the only way for Barbara to learn is to suffer the consequences of her behavior. Don’t hold on to Barbara because of me, Renato”, concludes Santiago. .

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

