CineBuzz · “Bel-Air” gets teaser showing Will’s arrival at his uncle’s luxurious mansion; watch

Remake of ‘Freshman in the Hill’ to Star Jabari Banks and Produced by Will Smith

ANGELO CORDEIRO | @ANGELOCINEFILO Published on 01/26/2022 at 2:34 pm – Updated at 4:24 pm

Peacock released, this Wednesday (26), a new teaser showing the arrival of Will (Jabari Banks) to his uncle Phil’s lavish California mansion.

The production will have two seasons and is based on a short Morgan Cooper, which reimagined the sitcom starring Will Smith (“King Richard: Raising Champions”) as a drama series. He will also be responsible for the script, while Smith returns to the project as a producer.

The preview recreates the rap sung by Will Smith in “A Freak in the Hill”: “In West Philadelphia I was born and raised. The playground was where I spent most of my days. Relaxing and enjoying, all good. Playing basketball outside of school. So some guys full of bad intentions. They started causing problems in the neighborhood. I got on a flight and my mother was scared. She said ‘You’re going to live with Auntie and Uncle in Bel-Air’.”

watch the teaser:

The roster will consist of Adrian Holmes (“Arrow”) and Cassandra Freeman (“The Enemy Within”) will play the uncle Phil and the aunt Vivian in Will, respectively; While Olly Sholotan (“All American”), Coco Jones (“Good Luck Charlie!”) and Akira Akbar (“Captain Marvel”) will play the children of Banks, Carlton, Hillary and Ashley.

Jimmy Akingbola (“Arrow”) will play the family’s butler. Banks, Geoffrey; Jordan L. Jones (“Snowfall”) will live the friend of Will, Jazz; and Simone Joy Jones (“The Chair”) will play the role of smooth, the protagonist’s girlfriend.

“Bel-Air” arrives at Peacock on February 13, while in Brazil, it still doesn’t have a set premiere date.

“Um Maluco no Pedaço” was shown from 1990 to 1996, and now, all six seasons are available on HBO Max and Globoplay.