Civil liability insurance becomes mandatory for firearms holders – Observer

The city of San José, on the outskirts of San Francisco, this Tuesday night became the first in the entire United States to pass a law that requires firearms holders to take out liability insurance.

The vote took place this Tuesday night and, despite having the firm opposition of gun owners, it was voted in favor by a large majority in the City Council. Sam Licardo, the mayor of about one million inhabitants and 55,000 registered firearms, explained that the enforcement of the law should at least encourage the city’s gun owners to take gun safety classes, keep trigger safety locks and installing safes at home to keep them.

The purpose is that these insurances cover loss or damage resulting from any accidental use of the firearms in question, including property damage, injury or even death. The law also provides that gun owners are held responsible for them even in cases of theft or loss — but only until the situation is officially reported to the authorities. Despite this, current gun owners who take out this type of insurance will not lose their guns or face any criminal charges, said Sam Liccardo, quoted by the Associated Press.

The unprecedented law now passed also provides for firearms owners to pay a fee of US$25 to a non-profit organization yet to be founded – the goal is for the money to be then channeled to community groups and used in education and training in security of firearms, suicide prevention, domestic violence and mental health services.

In addition to considering that the law violates the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, which protects the population’s right to self-defense and to own weapons, the owners of this type of equipment argued that the measure “does nothing to reduce crime”. ” and threatened to sue the city.

Sam Liccardo, acknowledging some reason for the argument — “This will not stop mass shootings or stop bad people from committing violent crimes” — retorted, explaining that most gun accidents nationwide are caused by suicides, accidental shootings, and even episodes of domestic violence.

Between 2011 and 2021, in the San Francisco Bay Area, where San José is located, there were ten mass shootings. In the entire state of California, in the first five months of 2021 alone, there were 18 mass shootings — the deadliest precisely in the city led by Liccardo, at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority building, where the carriages are maintained. light rail services that serve the city.

According to mayorgun violence costs city taxpayers $40 million in emergency services annually.