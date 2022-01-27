Coast Guard Searches for 39 Missing After Florida Shipwreck | World

reproduction Authorities suspect it is a case of human trafficking.

The United States Coast Guard continues this Wednesday, 26, with the search for 39 people missing after the sinking of a boat in which they were traveling off the coast of Florida, in a case “suspected of smuggling of people”.

According to a statement, a person alerted authorities Tuesday at 8 am (10 am ET) after rescuing a man clinging to an overturned vessel 70 kilometers east of Fort Pierce Cove on the Atlantic.

The castaway said he left the Bimini Islands in the Bahamas on Saturday night with 39 other people. He said a storm capsized the vessel on Sunday morning. Authorities suspect a case of “human trafficking”.

No person on board wore a life jacket, said the survivor, who was taken to a Florida hospital where he is being treated for dehydration and excessive sun exposure. An image released by the Coast Guard shows the boat capsized in the water with a man clinging to the hull.

“Coast Guard air and surface crews actively search for people at sea. This is a suspected incident of human smuggling,” a statement from the force posted on Twitter said. The operation spans an area stretching from the Bimini Islands, east of Miami, to Fort Pierce Cove, further north, in an operation that continued overnight.

human trafficking

Traffickers use the Bahamas, an archipelago off the coast of Florida, as a starting point to transport people, many of them from other Caribbean countries such as Haiti, to the United States.

According to the International Organization for Migration, nearly 5,000 Haitian immigrants work legally in the Bahamas, but between 20,000 and 50,000 of their compatriots are in the country illegally.

The Bimini Islands, the westernmost district of the Bahamas and its closest point to the mainland, are 217 kilometers from Fort Pierce Inlet.

On Friday, 32 people were rescued from a vessel that sank eight kilometers from Bimini, in another alleged “human trafficking” operation, the US Coast Guard and the Bahamas Armed Forces said.

The Bahamas, an archipelago made up of 700 small islands (39 of them inhabited), lies 80 km southeast of the coast of Florida, close to Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti. The country is a transit point for migrants who want to reach the United States, risking their lives on a dangerous sea crossing.

The US Coast Guard said on Sunday on Twitter that its boats patrol waters around Haiti, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas to “ensure safety at sea”.

The increase in the number of people trying to reach the United States from the Caribbean follows the political unrest in the region.

US authorities have recorded an increase in migration from Cuba in recent months. In July, the country was the scene of demonstrations provoked by the economic crisis and discontent with the government.