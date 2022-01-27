CoD: Warzone 2 Coming Only to PS5, Xbox Series and PC [Rumor]

After the reveal that Activision Blizzard is developing Call of Duty: Warzone 2, insider Tom Henderson updated the topic. According to him, the game will only be released for the current generation.

“Warzone 2 that’s literally it… Warzone 2. Current generation and PC.”, Henderson said on Twitter yesterday (25). Quite reliable in the industry, mainly because of recent hits regarding battlefield 2042the insider commented that the developer is betting on the best hardware for the launch of the game and that’s why only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, in addition to the PC, should receive the title in 2023.

In addition to that information, he said that the sequel will be a “completely new game”. The expectation is that it will not even be possible to use the cosmetic items, weapons and experiences obtained in Warzonefor example.

Warzone 2 is literally that… Warzone 2. Current gen and PC only… No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 25, 2022

The decision upset many players, who questioned whether they were grinding the first game “for nothing”. If you opt for a completely new game path, the new CoD online will be different from titles like Fortnitewhich carries out seasons and gives continuity to some previous achievements.

Activision Blizzard has not yet confirmed any details on the matter and therefore the topic should be treated as a rumor. Still on the FPS series, renowned journalist Jason Schreier published a report on Bloomberg stating that 3 games will be released in the next few years Call of Duty (including Warzone 2). All will come to PlayStation, even after Microsoft’s purchase of the franchise holder.

So, what do you think of a CoD: Warzone 2 only for current generation? Leave your opinion below!