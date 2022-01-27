Collector arrested for selling rifles to drug trafficking sold weapons in WhatsApp groups, says MP-RJ complaint

Arrested last Monday in Goiânia, Vitor Furtado Rebollal Lopes, known as Bala 40, 35, used messaging apps to sell weapons. The information is contained in the Public Ministry’s complaint against him, his girlfriend, Paula Cristinne Pinheiro Labuto, 28, and his brother-in-law, Leonardo Pinheiro Labuto, 39 – in addition to 17 others accused of connection with drug trafficking in different communities in the country. state. At Vitor’s house, in Grajaú, a middle-class neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio, 26 rifles, 21 pistols, two revolvers, three carbines, a shotgun and a rifle were seized, totaling 54 weapons, in addition to a large amount of ammunition. According to investigators, the suspect took advantage of having records as a collector and sports shooter to legally acquire the items and resell them to the largest criminal faction in the state.

According to the complaint, signed by prosecutors Romulo Santos Silva, Sérgio Luis Lopes Pereira and Antonio Carlos Fonte Pessanha, from the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), the Civil Police reached the trio from the report of a informant. The document indicates that the agents received “information from a collaborator in the sense that Vitor participated in WhatsApp groups to sell drugs, weapons and ammunition”. The investigation in question began in 2018, and Vitor, Paula and Leonardo were the target of wiretaps authorized by the Court between September 11 and 25 of that year.

Weapons seized at home in Grajaú, North Zone of Rio Photo: Domingos Peixoto

In one of the conversations captured, Leonardo and Paula talk, according to prosecutors, about the supply of 9mm and .40 caliber ammunition to Complexo do Lins and the Jacarezinho favela, both in the North Zone. Leonardo even tells his sister that he “left some bullets for testing, good bullet” at Lins. In another dialogue, the man overhears an unidentified interlocutor ask if he “has 20 boxes”. “No, it has half”, replies Leonardo. In yet another intercepted call, Paula’s brother appears informing a supposed buyer that he “is coming to deliver” in Manguinhos.

Dialogues between the couple are also included in the complaint. In one of them, they do the math on a transaction: “Paula, do the math there. 32 x 5,000. The product is 5,000 each, and I have 32”, says Vitor to his companion. Investigators also caught several calls made by the collector to legalized gun stores, “in order to obtain information about purchases of weapons, ammunition and gunpowder.” The prosecutors continue: “These conversations, together with the other elements collected in the records, demonstrate that he acquires war material licitly in legalized stores for later resale on the black market”, especially for the largest criminal faction in the state, “all with science and participation of his girlfriend Paula and his brother-in-law Leonardo”.

“By the content of the intercepted conversations, it is possible to verify that Leonardo and his brother-in-law Vitor acted as ammunition suppliers to the communities in Rio de Janeiro commanded by the Comando Vermelho faction, especially those of Jacarezinho, Rato Molhado, Morro do Engenho, Manguinhos, Complexo do Lins and Parque União”, write the prosecutors in another part of the complaint.

The police are still trying to understand why Vitor bought the material in Goiás, where he was arrested with his girlfriend. In the couple’s vehicle, there were 11,000 units of rifle ammunition. According to investigators, Vitor has 43 active and state-linked Firearm Registration Certificates (CRAFs) in the Midwest. With each of these documents, provided by the Army, Vitor could legally buy one thousand projectiles a year. And, as the authorizations are in his name, he himself transported the items to Rio by car.

The 26 rifles found at Grajaú’s house alone are valued at R$1.8 million, but all the material seized at the site exceeds R$3 million. According to the police, the trust between those involved was such that Vitor often only received payment after delivery to the buyers. Due to the volume of weapons handled by the group, investigators suspect that he also did business with other drug factions and even with militiamen.

relaxed rules

Since assuming the presidency in January 2019, Jair Bolsonaro has taken successive actions to allow the population access to firearms, some of them contested in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In the most recent, decrees that came into force in April last year relaxed, among other measures, the rules for the so-called CACs (collectors, shooters and hunters) to acquire weapons.

Previously, any purchase of weapons by CACs required acquisition authorization issued by the Army Command. Now, this is only necessary when the amount of weapons exceeds the limit that each category can buy (60 for marksmen, 30 for hunters and ten for collectors). In addition, the report that allowed someone to be CAC, previously provided only by psychologists accredited by the Federal Police, can now be issued by any professional in the area.

— The CAC can have weapons in specific situations, within certain rules. The problem is to think that everything will be followed to the letter. If a person manages to acquire rifles in large quantities and resell them, there is clearly an inspection failure — says João Paulo Martinelli, criminal lawyer and professor at Ibmec.