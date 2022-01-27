Communication failure causes Boeing 777 to have its door ripped off when pushed in South Africa

Abhishek Pratap

A lack of coordination at the airport caused a Boeing 777 jet to have its door forcibly ripped off as it was leaving for a flight.


The British Airways 777-200, registration G-YMMH, was about to leave Cape Town on a flight to London, but a lack of coordination ended up damaging the aircraft.

A miscommunication caused the big jet to have its pushback started (when the plane is pushed by a tractor to leave the gate) while still docked at the boarding bridge. There is no news yet if the plane’s door was open.

As a result, and as the photos show, the boarding bridge ripped out the door, which came out completely. The aircraft’s heavy door ended up stuck to the boarding bridge and the plane had to return to the gate, with the flight being canceled and passengers disembarked.

A huge loss, no doubt, for the British airline.


Fascinated by airplanes since 1999, he graduated in Aeronautics studying at Cal State Long Beach and Western Michigan University. He is currently Editor-in-Chief at AEROIN, Airplane Pilot, member of AOPA, with experience at Avianca Brasil. #GoBroncos #GoBeach #2A

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

