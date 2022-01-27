Conservative Sarah Palin goes to restaurant in New York after testing positive for Covid-19 | World

Sarah Palin, former Republican presidential candidate for the United States in 2008 and former governor of Alaska, was spotted on Wednesday (26) at a New York restaurant after testing positive for Covid-19, according to press reports. American.

She did not take the coronavirus vaccine and should be in isolation following the city’s health standards. In addition, without the presentation of proof of vaccination, Palin could not sit in the indoor area of ​​the establishment, where she was also photographed.

The case was revealed by the American portal MediaIte and confirmed by American newspapers. According to reports, Palin went to the same restaurant twice, once before and once after saying she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Without the confirmed diagnosis, still on Saturday (22), Palin sat inside the Elio’s restaurant, on the Upper East Side, an upscale neighborhood in the city. On Wednesday, after the diagnosis, she was placed on the covered porch of the establishment.

The restaurant said in a statement that it did not refuse to serve the Republican because “we are a restaurant open to the public and we treat all civilians the same.” According to the report, New York City said it will not sue the establishment.

The former governor announced on Monday (24) that she tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, she had to postpone participation in the trial of her defamation lawsuit against the newspaper “The New York Times”.