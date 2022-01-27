Coronavirus App – SUS prevents validation of COVID-19 test – MacMagazine

Official app of the Brazilian government to help fight the pandemic COVID-19, the application Coronavirus – SUS allows users to enable exposure notifications — which let you know when someone already infected may have recently contacted you.

For this to be possible, however, people need to confirm that they have tested positive for COVID-19, which is done through an external page on which the exam in question must be validated. From there, a confirmation code is generated to be entered in the app.

However, a problem in the app prevents such validation from being done. Although it normally displays the section for entering the confirmation code, the link to the contamination certificate validation page presented in the app is invalid.

Instead of directing the user to validacertidao.saude.gov.br (the correct link, which is live), the app is displaying the address validacovid.saude.gov.br, which when opened in a browser (such as Safari ) is not found.

That way, if someone tries to validate your exam result by following the link provided by the app, they simply won’t be able to. However, if you are experiencing this situation and need to validate, it is still possible to do so by opening the correct link in the browser.

The app has not been updated since April 23, 2021. Probably the URL in question has changed since then, and without an update it was forgotten and therefore “broken”.