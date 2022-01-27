Coronavirus: WHO warns of increase in micron subvariant cases

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus already has a new subtype in circulation. The BA.2 strain is spreading rapidly around the world and has caught the attention of the World Health Organization (WHO), which has issued an alert and asked for priority in investigations into this updated version of the strain.

Ômicron has worried scientists and health authorities for presenting a risk of reinfection 5.4 times greater and multiplying 70 times faster in the air. In addition, the variant is able to evade the immune protection provided by existing vaccines and can survive longer on surfaces.

The BA.2 subvariant has a series of genetic alterations in relation to BA.1, including the spike protein, which is used by the virus to infect human cells. These changes make it dangerous, as most current vaccines focus on the spike protein.

Because of its genetic alterations, the subvariant has been called a “stealth omicron” because it is more difficult to identify. BA.1 (original) has a mutation that makes it visible in PCR tests, but BA.2 does not. Thus, genetic sequencing is necessary for the detection of the new version of the strain.

Diagnostic tests, however, remain effective: BA.2 can be identified normally. The mutation only makes it difficult to map the prevalence of the strain.

In Denmark, 65% of new coronavirus infections are already from the BA.2 version of Ômicron. According to the Danish health authorities, initial analyzes did not show an increase in the number of hospitalizations for BA.2 compared to BA.1. Apparently, the underlining is not more or less aggressive than the original Ômicron.

Researchers will test the effectiveness of antibodies induced by vaccines against BA.2. There are still no published results, but it is expected that the immunizers will have a positive effect against severe forms of the disease caused by the subvariant.

