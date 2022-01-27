Corporate Income Tax: Get ready for 2022

A company requires a lot of care, the fulfillment of several obligations make an organization’s routine, and one of the main obligations of the year is the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ), we will help you prepare for 2022.

Running a business can be very stressful, so anything that can make your business routine easier is one less thing to worry about.

Follow this article to the end and learn more about Corporate Income Tax, to be prepared for this obligation in 2022.

Which companies must declare the Income Tax 2022?

All Brazilian companies are required to declare the Income Tax in 2022, so it is good to know more about this declaration.

However, there are companies that are exempt from declaring the Income Tax, and they are the following:

Simples Nacional companies do not need to file an income tax return, they make a single statement for all their taxes.

Individuals who provide services without an employment relationship;

Public bodies, autarchies and public foundations;

Individual who provides labor contract service without the participation of specialized professionals;

Condominiums.

Documents for Corporate Income Tax Declaration

To declare the IRPJ it is necessary to fill in several information about your company’s income in a form, each information is extremely important, care and attention is needed when filling it out.

Wrong data can create a lot of problems for your company, it can end up falling into the fine mesh and receive several other punishments that can disrupt your venture.

It is recommended that the income tax return for Legal Entities be prepared by a qualified person.

In the income statement for companies, it is necessary to have the balance sheet and the income statement.

The company must send several documents to its accounting every month, so that they can prepare, documents such as:

Service or sale notes;

Invoices;

Accounts

Payment vouchers.

Bank statements and proof of financial transactions.

How is corporate income tax calculated?

Here’s how the IRPJ is calculated:

Simples Nacional Companies have their Income Tax calculated in a different way, it is calculated from the gross revenue with other taxes.

Presumed profit, are determined percentages of presumption that can be: 1.6%, 8%, 16% or 32% on the calculated revenue.

Companies opting for real income are taxed based on net income

And in special cases, the arbitrated profit, the calculation basis is determined by gross revenue with the following percentages: 1.92%, 9.6%, 19.2%, 38.4% or 45%.

Extra Tip from the Accounting Journal: Learn to make Declaration of Income tax. Learn all about GO in just a weekend.

Discover our training fast, although complete and detailed with everything you need to know about GO. In the course you will find:

Detailed content, organized and without complexity, simple and didactic video classes, step by step of each procedure in practice.

Everything at your disposal, whenever and wherever you need it. Do not waste time, click here and learn to make the declaration of the Income tax.