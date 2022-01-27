Couple goes around the world on four wheels – Culture

During a class break from the MBA in Marketing who was studying in Curitiba in 2005, Roy Rudnick, from Santa Catarina, currently 47 years old, heard the story of a businessman from São Paulo. The guy was talking about the stressful life he had lived years before.

He told her that while taking a vacation in Germany, he felt sick. It seemed that the body didn’t understand that break in the routine of appointments. She spent her scheduled rest days in a hospital bed. Seeing himself in that situation, he made the decision to call his boss in Brazil and resign.

The report flashed a yellow light on Roy. His life as a marketing manager for a family business of the furniture sector in São Bento do Sul, in Santa Catarina, was also very demanding and responsible.

When asked what his dreams would be, Roy replied. “I want, in 10 years, to travel around the world by car”. The colleague was not scared by the idea, but by the time projection. “Ten years? You don’t know how your life will be until then. Go now!” advised the workaholic converted.

“It took a second,” says Roy, about the moment of deciding, with that little push of fate, to drop everything and go out into the world. However, there was someone else, also important in the story: his girlfriend Michelle Francine Weiss, at the time a student of the architecture and urbanism. “I told her: I’m going. Are you going along?”, she says. “He said he would go even without me. So I decided to accompany him,” says Michelle, 37.

The couple pooled their savings, about $70,000. In February 2007, the two, still in love, left for their first trip which lasted almost two years and toured countries such as Portugal, Spain, Germany, Syria, Egypt, Will, Pakistan, Cambodia and Australia.

In the second round, between 2014 and 2017, with the income generated by the events of the first trip, they visited Mexico, United States, Denmark, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Mongolia and China. Always fleeing the big capitals or cosmopolitan cities. In all, 103 countries were visited. More than 300 thousand kilometers in 2,230 days. Always in search of the different, within countries.

magical experience

“We have an attachment to less developed, less globalized locations. We look for the different, the cultural contrasts”, says Michele. “A lot of people ask us: ‘Did you go to Afghanistan? Weren’t they afraid?’ From the contact with the border officer to the end, we were very well received. One magical experience”, completes Roy.

Part of these two trips is recorded in the book World By Land – Every Corner of the World, in Portuguese and English with 156 photographs recorded by them, published on a double page. They were selected from a collection of almost 144,000 photos.

In the publication, there are, for example, images of Hindus in the ritual of mortification at Vel Kavadi, in Malaysia. In India, they registered street barbers. In Cameroon, they catch a friendly gorilla in the forest. The nomadic community of kyrgyz was targeted by travelers in Afghanistan.

The second expedition had a singularity: Roy and Michelle aimed to reach Latitude 70º North, the most extreme points on Earth, in three different locations: Prodhoe Bayin Alaska; NordKapp, in Norway; and Tyoply Klyuchin Russia.

In Russia, they discovered that there were no roads that would take them to that farthest point. Only frozen rivers that become winter routes – the only time of year, then, possible to reach the place.

The couple took a temperature of minus 55°. They were discouraged from following by the Russians themselves. A Land Rover Defender transformed into a motorhome – the bucket turned the house, made of iron and aluminum -, had to be turned on 24 hours a day, for 40 days straight, because of the cold. They did. They passed under the frozen Iana River.

In addition to the photo book they are now releasing, Roy and Michelle are also authors of World by Land – A Fascinating Around the World by Car (2013), which is in its eighth edition, with the report of the first tour around the world, and World Overland – Where the Roads End (2020), on the Latitude 70° experience.

All this experience, in addition to books and participation in events, became motivational lectures that the couple presents to companies. “More than a source of income, it is a way of sharing our stories. We talk about goals, planning, adaptation and resilience. We recently spoke to about 100 judges in Cuiabá,” says Roy.

After the trips, Roy and Michelle became parents to Serena, now three. They are already thinking about a new trip, this time to photograph Brazil.