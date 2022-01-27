Covid-19 causes backstage rush without affecting the magic of Beyond the Illusion TV News

The Covid-19 pandemic makes the production of Beyond the Illusion unfold to minimize any impacts behind the scenes. Despite the mishaps, the cast and crew of the six o’clock soap are unison in betting that the rush behind the cameras will not be reflected in the chapters. “So far, artistically, we have been little affected”, pointed out director Luiz Henrique Rios.

In a conversation with the press this Thursday morning (27), actress Bárbara Paz pointed out that the biggest setbacks were resolved at the table of author Alessandra Poggi:

In general, [o vírus] did not interfere. We adapted, and the production turned a million dollars to redo the script daily in front of people who tested positive. It’s a new way of doing [novela] that forced us to be closer together. At another time, we wouldn’t talk so much.

Julinha’s interpreter, Alexandra Richter agreed that the pandemic gave those who were in the “aisle” much more headache. “For us, it changes the order of the script. The director and author did a lot more work. I think it’s something that affects all companies, especially with a new strain,” she said.

The omicron variant posed new challenges, with stricter protocols, but the advance of vaccination was also crucial to avoid a fourth rerun on schedule. “We are adapting, but we are going to debut with a lot of front. It is an immense happiness to be able to work after two years”, added Mariah da Paz.

Luiz Henrique Rios with Lima Duarte

Malu Galli, who gives life to Violeta, confessed that no other work has made her as anxious to see herself on the air as Beyond the Illusion. The plot was postponed twice because of the health crisis until Globo set the exhibition of the first chapter for the 7th. “I never waited so long for a premiere”, she said.

Antonio Calloni also stressed the importance of bringing an unprecedented story to the public. “Art really saves. We are a very important resistance. We are surviving a virus pandemic and the other politics. We are here available, willing and with a lot of faith”, he considered.

Rios himself admitted that he did not imagine being able to start a soap opera from scratch at home, with several meetings by videoconference before finally entering the studio:

We are not in normal times. Logistically, structurally and even personally we were greatly impacted. It’s different working with a mask, testing everyone every day, not knowing what’s going to happen in the near future. And we go, holding all the waves, because the public needs a little breath.

