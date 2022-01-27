Covid-19: Itaúna records a new record with more than 760 cases in 24 hours – Rádio Santana FM

Itaúna has 15,705 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the Municipal Health Department, released this Wednesday, 1/26. Only in the last 24 hours 768 new infected people entered the pandemic records. Eleven Italians are hospitalized with a positive test.

The municipality is experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic in numbers of contamination. In 26 days, 4,514 Italians tested positive in 2022. With the explosion of cases in the last few hours, the moving average of the last 7 days continues to increase. This Wednesday the average is 336 daily cases.

Occupancy of beds

The number of hospitalizations that had been low at the beginning of the year, registers high this week. There are 23 hospitalized this Wednesday. The occupation of ICU beds at Hospital Manoel Gonçalves remains with 6 patients. 5 from Itaúna and one from the microregion.

In the infirmary wing, we have 17 more people treating the disease, 9 patients from Itaúna and 8 from the region. Also according to the hospital bulletin, four patients who were under investigation were discharged from yesterday to today.

The population of the municipalities of Itatiaiuçu, Itaguara and Piracema, which are part of the microregion, also treat the disease at the local hospital.

Mortality

The number of confirmed deaths from Covid-19 remains at 289 in the municipality. The most recent death was announced yesterday. According to the updated bulletin from the Municipal Health Department, the victim is a female patient. The 52-year-old woman had no other comorbidities.

in noteHospital and Secretary of Health emphasizes the importance of the correct use of the mask, the need for social distance, in addition to personal hygiene measures.

Pará de Minas numbers

Itaúna and Pará de Minas have almost the same population. However, the neighboring municipality recorded 59 positive cases for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The numbers were passed on by the Municipal Health Department, through its daily bulletin. Thereby, 8,450 have already been confirmed with the disease in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also according to the Municipal Health Department, 320 patients are being monitored at home and 9 remain hospitalized in the hospital network. The number of deaths from Covid-19 remains at 286 during the pandemic.

The occupancy rate in the ward of the Nossa Senhora da Conceição Hospital for the treatment of Covid-19 remains at 90%, according to the advice of the health entity. According to the bulletin, 9 patients, 6 from Pará de Minas and 3 from other cities are in clinical beds. In the ICU, the rate is 45%, with 4 patients from Pará de Minas and 5 from other cities.

Street Carnival is canceled in the Midwest

The number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 has risen to 14,937 since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. In the first days of January there was an explosion of cases of the Ômicron variant, which led the West Macro-Region Committee to suspend all street events during the period. Carnival 2022.

In a statement on 1/20, the Municipality of Itaúna informed that due to the increase in the number of contaminations in Minas, increase in the number of hospitalizations and occupation of ICU and pediatric ICU beds, the Committee decided at a meeting held on 14/ 1, for the suspension of Carnival throughout the Midwest of the State.