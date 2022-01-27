Covid: what is an endemic disease?

More than two years after the discovery of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, scientists, health authorities and organizations announce the next steps for the future of covid-19. The trend is for the disease to become endemic and for the world to close this most acute chapter of the pandemic.

For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to announce, by the end of February, a plan to transition the Covid-19 pandemic into a “control phase”, according to the entity’s director of Health Emergencies, Mike Ryan. In other words, people will have to live with the virus.

In the future, covid-19 should become an endemic disease (Image: Reproduction/IciakPhotos/Envato)

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, said that covid-19 “is likely to become an endemic disease here in the United States and around the world.” In addition, Walensky recalled that “we have many endemic diseases, flu being one of them, that cause us little challenges year after year to deal with and face, and that could very well be what will happen with covid.”

It is worth noting that this change in strategy to deal with covid-19 does not mean that the virus will miraculously disappear from Earth. Today, the endemic phase has not yet arrived for most countries, as high numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the Ômicron variant (B.1.1.529) are still recorded. The change must, in fact, occur when the current wave passes, but normal life before the pandemic is unlikely to return.

What is an endemic disease?

According to the CDC, an endemic can be defined as “the constant presence and/or usual prevalence of a disease or infectious agent in a population within a geographic area”. For Johns Hopkins University professor Stuart Ray, we can also define it as “a point where the infection is no longer unpredictable”.

Pandemic and epidemic

Here, it is important to highlight the difference between two other terms that have been widely used in recent years: pandemic and epidemic. By epidemic, it is possible to understand a large outbreak of a disease, limited to a specific geographic space, such as a state or country.

Now, a pandemic occurs when an epidemic stops affecting a specific location and reaches the entire globe, becoming worldwide. Pandemic cases tend to occur when a new virus or strain emerges against which humans have little or no immunity.

Thinking about the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, “the end of the pandemic does not mean the virus is gone,” explains William Schaffner of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. That’s because “we will continue to have to deal with it, regardless of what the characteristics of this virus are”, he adds.

Will Covid-19 be lighter?

When the current wave of Omicron passes, countries should change approach to covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/Abdelrahman_El-masry/Envato)

When the end of the pandemic comes, it is normal to wonder about the possibility of covid-19 becoming a less serious disease. But this is not necessarily true and can be a big mistake. “Endemic does not mean that something is not harmful. It just means [que é] relatively stable and predictable”, reinforces Ray, from Johns Hopkins.

For example, influenza is an endemic disease. Every year, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations occur because of influenza in the US, with between 12,000 and 52,000 people dying from its complications, according to CDC estimates. Measles and chickenpox can also be considered endemic diseases.

In addition, it is possible to have epidemics or pandemics of endemic diseases, especially when new variants emerge with mutations that can make a virus more transmissible.

When will the future of the coronavirus arrive?

For the covid-19 pandemic to become endemic, there must be a balance between the level of transmission of the coronavirus and the level of immunity of the population, which could occur due to the millions of cases of the Ômicron variant that have been registered since the beginning of this year. .

However, decisions on tolerable Covid-19 case rates are likely to vary from country to country, which will result in different approaches. Regardless of the indices, it will be necessary to combine behavioral measures (masks) with forms of prevention (vaccines) and available treatments (antivirals), depending on the moment.

In addition, to end the acute phase of the pandemic, the director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, argues that countries must guarantee equitable access to immunizations around the world, especially in low-income countries. This will prevent new variants from emerging and spreading around the world, such as Ômicron. “We simply cannot end the emergency phase of the pandemic unless we fill that gap,” added Tedros.

Source: The Washington Post and CDC