Critics of ‘outside, Bolsonaro’ in a club in Rio provokes outrage in the networks – 01/26/2022 – Illustrated

A note of repudiation against the cries of “outside, Bolsonaro” that echoed during events at Renascença, one of the most important samba clubs in Rio de Janeiro, published on Tuesday (25) – and deleted hours later – caused noise and doubts about the positioning of space management.

Signed by the president of Renascença, Alexandre Luiz Xavier Alves, a statement published on the entity’s social networks was said to be against political demonstrations on the club’s premises. This note was seen as an endorsement of the complaints of regulars who, also through the networks, condemned the demonstrations against the President of the Republic in space.

The note said that, according to the club’s statute, it is not allowed “to promote any manifestation of a political-party character on its premises” and that “no member may use or involve the name of the club in a campaign of a political-party character”. After being criticized by users, the note was taken down.

This Wednesday (26), the club published a new statement, in which it brought another view of what happened. “Because of its own history of struggle for resistance, the Renascença Club is not against political demonstrations and would never restrict the freedom of expression of anyone. The club is non-partisan, but it supports the right to democracy”, states the text.

In response to the episode, the members of Samba do Trabalhador —roda de samba with traditional performances in the space— also expressed themselves on the networks, pointing out that “samba, in its essence, has always been an act of resistance, a place where those who have never had voice became able to express themselves through art”.

“Around here, we will always be tireless appreciators of freedom of expression and against any kind of censorship”, concludes the note. Earlier, Moacyr Luz, from the group, told the newspaper O Globo that he did not want to believe that someone “from the club like Renascença has such a prejudiced and fascist thought”. “It must have been a miscommunication. They improved an unpleasant situation.”

In an interview, Alexandre Alves says that, although the note has his signature, the first publication was a misunderstanding. “[No momento da postagem], I was helping to distribute hot food inside the club. That note was made by a lawyer and was kept,” he said. According to the president, the mistake was made by an employee, who anticipated and posted the statement before it went through an analysis and review to then be forwarded to the partners – and not to the public.

Alves reiterates his disapproval of the first post and says he is evaluating whether it was a deliberate act. “I was trying to say that, as a manager, I can’t position myself that way because the statute doesn’t allow it. But the public can.” “My party is the Negro,” he concludes.

Founded on February 17, 1951, Renascença was created by black samba dancers who, discriminated against in traditional samba circles in Rio de Janeiro, decided to create their own space. Born in Méier and currently located in the Andaraí neighborhood, the club is considered a nucleus of Afro-descendant traditions and samba de roots.