Crusader Kings 3: Acclaimed PC Game Pass Game Announced for Xbox Series X|S

Paradox Interactive has announced the release date for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Crusader Kings III. The third title in the strategy series with a medieval setting will be released on consoles from Sony and Microsoft in March 29, 2022. In addition, the game will be available at launch in the catalog Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Remember that Crusader Kings 3 was one of the most critically acclaimed games of the year past, and reached a score of 91 on Metacritc! Loved by the media and players. If you are a fan of strategy games, then this title is a must!

The console versions were made in collaboration with the Lab42 development team, which allowed Paradox adapt dynamic and evolving gameplay from Crusader Kings 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, taking advantage of the game’s unique features on console.

Below are the details on the console versions of Crusader Kings 3 from Paradox Interactive’s press release:

“Crusader Kings III on consoles features a specific interface and control scheme specially adapted for larger screens and console gamepads. The new control map allows players to quickly and easily navigate game menus via triggers, bumpers and flips. Analog movements. The console edition also utilizes key Xbox Series X features | S and PlayStation 5 like super fast load times for a seamless gaming experience and haptic feedback and adaptive trigger on the controller. They will be able to switch from gameplay to other apps, such as YouTube, using Quick Resume, where they will be able to consult a tutorial on how to quell a popular uprising.” “PlayStation 5 users will personally experience the game’s stress mechanisms as their DualSense controllers physically react to game events as they unfold on screen. The more stress a character accumulates, the greater the resistance applied to the game’s adaptive triggers. DualSense controls, for example. PS5 console game help and activities also provide a platform to help new players take their first steps into the world of Crusader Kings. “

Be sure to watch the new trailer: